The Chick-Fil-A Quesadilla Hack That Saves Money And Changes Things Up
Secret menus aren't really a secret to anyone anymore. The fries with Big Mac sauce at McDonald's, the mustard-grilled burger at In-N-Out, or the Barnyard Burger at Wendy's — these menu items are becoming increasingly popular and sought-after, and they have many people wondering if every chain restaurant has its own "secrets" to hide.
As long as you keep some things in mind when ordering something off the secret menu, like making sure you've done your research to know what goes inside the order (in the case that the employee hasn't heard of it), only ordering when the restaurant is slow and not experiencing a rush, and ordering inside rather than in the drive-thru, you can experience the fun of eating a specialty, non-menu item.
Those who love Chick-fil-A will be pleased to know that this fast-food chicken joint has its own secret menu offerings. Depending on which location you choose, you may be able to order off-menu choices like grilled cheese with tomato, bacon mac and cheese, plain yogurt cups, and veggie wraps. But one of the biggest Chick-fil-A secrets that absolutely no one is being hush-hush about anymore is the Chick-fil-A chicken quesadilla.
Ordering the Chick-fil-A chicken quesadilla
The Chick-fil-A secret menu quesadilla is a no-frills type of order. It consists of just a tortilla, chargrilled chicken, and melted cheese. You can choose to order your quesadilla with some extra add-ins like buffalo sauce, Chick-fil-A sauce, or pickles for some added flavor. To order this not-so-secret secret menu item, you'll first need to make sure that your closest Chick-fil-A location has tortillas. These are usually the locations that sell the Hash Brown Scramble Breakfast Burrito.
The price of the chicken quesadilla will vary depending on the region you live in and potentially the person ringing you up, since this isn't a set menu item, but people online have said that it costs around $4.50 to $5.00. If you compare that to standard entrees like the burrito (which is often around $5.50) or the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich (around $6.99), then you'll save a bit of money with the quesadilla.
If this menu item doesn't excite you as much, you can take to TikTok, where creators are using things like Chick-fil-A nuggets, fries, buffalo sauce, and mac and cheese to make their own quesadilla creations at home. Whichever route you take, Chick-fil-A can be your surprising next stop for satisfying that melty, gooey quesadilla craving.