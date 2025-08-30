The Chick-Fil-A Quesadilla Hack That Saves Money And Changes Things Up

Secret menus aren't really a secret to anyone anymore. The fries with Big Mac sauce at McDonald's, the mustard-grilled burger at In-N-Out, or the Barnyard Burger at Wendy's — these menu items are becoming increasingly popular and sought-after, and they have many people wondering if every chain restaurant has its own "secrets" to hide.

As long as you keep some things in mind when ordering something off the secret menu, like making sure you've done your research to know what goes inside the order (in the case that the employee hasn't heard of it), only ordering when the restaurant is slow and not experiencing a rush, and ordering inside rather than in the drive-thru, you can experience the fun of eating a specialty, non-menu item.

Those who love Chick-fil-A will be pleased to know that this fast-food chicken joint has its own secret menu offerings. Depending on which location you choose, you may be able to order off-menu choices like grilled cheese with tomato, bacon mac and cheese, plain yogurt cups, and veggie wraps. But one of the biggest Chick-fil-A secrets that absolutely no one is being hush-hush about anymore is the Chick-fil-A chicken quesadilla.