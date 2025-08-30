Why We Ranked Skinny Girl Chipotle Ranch The Absolute Worst In Our Taste Test
Most of us know about chipotle peppers in canned form, but recently there's been an uptick in putting the smoky taste of chipotle into various sauces. It's easy to see why: It basically creates a more convenient way to enjoy the unique flavors of chipotle, often in an easy-to-squeeze sauce bottle that's ready to go at a moment's notice. While the concept definitely sounds delicious, not all store-bought chipotle sauces (which we have ranked) are created equal.
One of the brands that just doesn't make the cut for many is Skinny Girl. The brand's chipotle ranch (which is just a combination of two toppings) is noticeably far too watery and runny, making it near impossible to use if you were planning to dip fries or veggies into it. Even if you were planning to use it as a sauce rather than a dip, this sauce struggles to deliver on the advertised chipotle flavor. In fact, it tastes overly sweet despite the brand's claim that it has no sugar added.
Overall, Skinny Girl chipotle ranch is just a mismatch of flavor and texture, making for a generally bad experience. Customers that have tried it have stated that they flat out threw it away after trying it, with many encouraging others to either try other brands or try making chipotle ranch at home.
The trouble with Skinny Girl chipotle ranch
Right away, the first issue with Skinny Girl chipotle ranch is the texture. Even if you don't necessarily mind your ranch being on the thinner side, customers have described this ranch as downright watery. Not only does it feel unpleasant to eat, but the runny texture also seems to affect flavor, with some customers complaining that the sauce just tastes like a watered down version of what it really should be.
Speaking of flavor, this sauce majorly misses the mark in several ways. Customers have complained that it tastes too sugary, which is the opposite of what you want from chipotle. Another common complaint regarding taste described this chipotle ranch as having a strong, sour, almost vinegar-like flavor profile that's more akin to an Italian dressing than anything else. Other customers described the ranch as being too garlic forward and there were even complaints about the sauce having a metallic taste to it.
Considering that this particular brand is specifically marketing towards and popular among people looking to diet, the overpowering sweetness feels particularly discouraging after the brand's promises to include no added sugar. The customer complaints regarding the sauce's strange aftertaste don't do much to help the situation, as many attribute this to the product's use of artificial sweeteners like sucralose. Last but not least, there's the price. According to customers, it's a more expensive product than other options on the market, so if you buy it and don't end up liking it, you could potentially be wasting more money.