Why We Ranked Skinny Girl Chipotle Ranch The Absolute Worst In Our Taste Test

Most of us know about chipotle peppers in canned form, but recently there's been an uptick in putting the smoky taste of chipotle into various sauces. It's easy to see why: It basically creates a more convenient way to enjoy the unique flavors of chipotle, often in an easy-to-squeeze sauce bottle that's ready to go at a moment's notice. While the concept definitely sounds delicious, not all store-bought chipotle sauces (which we have ranked) are created equal.

One of the brands that just doesn't make the cut for many is Skinny Girl. The brand's chipotle ranch (which is just a combination of two toppings) is noticeably far too watery and runny, making it near impossible to use if you were planning to dip fries or veggies into it. Even if you were planning to use it as a sauce rather than a dip, this sauce struggles to deliver on the advertised chipotle flavor. In fact, it tastes overly sweet despite the brand's claim that it has no sugar added.

Overall, Skinny Girl chipotle ranch is just a mismatch of flavor and texture, making for a generally bad experience. Customers that have tried it have stated that they flat out threw it away after trying it, with many encouraging others to either try other brands or try making chipotle ranch at home.