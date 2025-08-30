Can You Still Get A McDonald's Birthday Cake?

When people think of McDonald's, they tend to think of savory fare, like the extensive menu of McDonald's burgers (all of which we have ranked). However, there's a lot to be said about the desserts at McDonald's (which we have also ranked). From cookies to apple pie, the fast food chain has a lot of delectable sweets to round off your meal.

One of the most overlooked desserts at McDonald's is its birthday cake, also known as the Ronald Birthday Cake. It comes as a surprise to many that McDonald's carries these sheet cakes to begin with, since the item's heyday was during the chain's birthday parties of the 1980s and 1990s. Today, these cakes are technically on the chain's secret menu and only appear on the menus of some locations. If your nearest McDonald's happens to have the cakes in stock, you can absolutely order the cake whenever you want, no proof that it's your birthday required. All you have to do is ask; you can even order it from the drive-thru.

If you didn't know that McDonald's ever had birthday cake at all, don't feel bad. It wasn't exactly broadcasted in advertisements or menu campaigns. However, posts on TikTok in recent years have brought some spotlight to the cake, so customers are starting to try it for themselves. Next time you're at a McDonald's, keep this McDonald's secret menu item in the back of your mind and give it a try if your location has it.