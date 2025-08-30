What Time Does Longhorn Steakhouse Stop Serving Lunch?
Longhorn Steakhouse is known for selling good-quality steaks without the upscale steakhouse prices, which helps it attract a crowd during lunch and dinner hours. But, if you want to enjoy the chain's lunch options, you have to get there and order between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
While there are certain menu items you might want to avoid, the lunch choices generally cost less than they do on the dinner menu, so consider dining at lunch instead of dinner for the best bang for your buck. For example, a half-rack of baby back ribs costs $18.29 at lunch, but the same order runs you $21.29 for dinner (prices vary by location). The 7-Pepper Sirloin lunch salad is only $11, while the dinner option costs more than $18. Plus, the lunch salad comes with your choice of side or soup, while the dinner option comes with neither. For a more affordable lunch choice, the soup and salad combo costs only $8.49, which is the best main menu deal at that time of day.
Longhorn steaks cost less at lunch
The most important price difference between the lunch and dinner menu might be the price difference between the steaks. A lunchtime 6-ounce sirloin, which comes with your choice of a side, salad, or soup, costs only $14.99 while the dinner option costs $16.29. The main difference between the lunch and dinner steaks is that the lunch option comes with one side (or a soup or salad) while the dinner meal comes with two, but that's not to say the lunch dish isn't still plenty of food. If you want a non-steak option, try the Parmesan-crusted chicken, which gets good reviews.
Fans of the steakhouse chain generally think lunch is a good deal, with solid prices and options. When one Reddit user posted an image of a $10 lunch burger, most replies were in favor of the choice. One users said "this burger brings me happiness" and another said "their burgers are great!" Others noted that the low price is probably less than you'd pay for a combination meal at a fast food restaurant.