What Time Does Longhorn Steakhouse Stop Serving Lunch?

Longhorn Steakhouse is known for selling good-quality steaks without the upscale steakhouse prices, which helps it attract a crowd during lunch and dinner hours. But, if you want to enjoy the chain's lunch options, you have to get there and order between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

While there are certain menu items you might want to avoid, the lunch choices generally cost less than they do on the dinner menu, so consider dining at lunch instead of dinner for the best bang for your buck. For example, a half-rack of baby back ribs costs $18.29 at lunch, but the same order runs you $21.29 for dinner (prices vary by location). The 7-Pepper Sirloin lunch salad is only $11, while the dinner option costs more than $18. Plus, the lunch salad comes with your choice of side or soup, while the dinner option comes with neither. For a more affordable lunch choice, the soup and salad combo costs only $8.49, which is the best main menu deal at that time of day.