The Irresistible Ingredient Martha Stewart Adds To Monkey Bread
Martha Stewart knows how to make any dish better, and her upgrade to monkey bread has made this dessert even more irresistible than it already is. Monkey bread is a cinnamon, sugar, and butter-drenched pull-apart bread that is made in a Bundt pan to give it a ring shape. The bread's name origin remains a mystery, but it's been a popular dessert in the United States since the 1930s. While the monkey bread recipe can be adjusted to your preference, this one ingredient adds the perfect nutty note. Stewart adds Nutella to the bottom of the pan and layers it throughout to elevate the bread.
To give the monkey bread a more potent Nutella flavor, she recommends letting the bread sit in the fridge overnight before baking. When you're ready to bake, she also advises letting the bread get to room temperature before putting it in the oven. If you're a Nutella lover, the spread adds the perfect chocolatey taste as the melted spread gives the bread a gooey element. There are many ways to get creative with Nutella, and this recipe may have to be added to the list.
Other ways to spice up monkey bread
Monkey bread is a versatile dish, as there are many ways to upgrade the dessert just as Martha Stewart did. While the Nutella adds a delectable flavor, you can also add cream cheese to the mix to create an even creamier texture along with the Nutella. There's also the option of chocolate peanut butter monkey bread if you're not a fan of Nutella, but still looking for that chocolate flavor. If you're looking to ditch sweet monkey bread altogether, try savory taco monkey bread for an entirely new flavor.
Stewart's recipe adds the Nutella throughout the bread, but you can also drizzle it on top for just a hint of Nutella flavor. There's really no right or wrong way to make this dessert — every variation is just as delicious. Whichever way you choose to make your monkey bread, Stewart guarantees her Nutella monkey bread is a mouthwatering upgrade.