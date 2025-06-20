The Irresistible Ingredient Martha Stewart Adds To Monkey Bread

Martha Stewart knows how to make any dish better, and her upgrade to monkey bread has made this dessert even more irresistible than it already is. Monkey bread is a cinnamon, sugar, and butter-drenched pull-apart bread that is made in a Bundt pan to give it a ring shape. The bread's name origin remains a mystery, but it's been a popular dessert in the United States since the 1930s. While the monkey bread recipe can be adjusted to your preference, this one ingredient adds the perfect nutty note. Stewart adds Nutella to the bottom of the pan and layers it throughout to elevate the bread.

To give the monkey bread a more potent Nutella flavor, she recommends letting the bread sit in the fridge overnight before baking. When you're ready to bake, she also advises letting the bread get to room temperature before putting it in the oven. If you're a Nutella lover, the spread adds the perfect chocolatey taste as the melted spread gives the bread a gooey element. There are many ways to get creative with Nutella, and this recipe may have to be added to the list.