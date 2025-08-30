The Best Frozen Pizza At Trader Joe's Is A Flaky French Delight

A good frozen pizza is hard to come by, and Trader Joe's has more than a few that are fairly decent. We found that the French flavors were the best, such as the Tarte d'Alsace pizza that ranked quite high on our list. However, other flavors like the spicy meat pizza is recommended to avoid by shoppers who claim the pizza is unexpectedly sweet. While there's other pizzas that are tasty for what they're worth, the Tarte aux Champignons completely surpasses them all. We aren't the only fans of this pizza, others have claimed this as an underrated item at Trader Joe's. In a Reddit post about the pizza, one shopper wrote, "Best item there! Cook it longer until it's done in the middle and crispy." A restaurant-style meal made for $4.79 at home.

The Tarte aux Champignons pie, with its pungent cheese paired with rich mushrooms, tastes much more expensive than it actually is. If you're looking for a new pizza to add to your dinner rotation, this pie will not disappoint. While there's always the option of doctoring up your Trader Joe's pizza with extra ingredients, nothing beats the convenience of a pizza that's perfect as is. Other frozen pizza brands have some major competition if Trader Joe's continues to make pies as good as the Tarte aux Champignons.