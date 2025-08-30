The Best Frozen Pizza At Trader Joe's Is A Flaky French Delight
If you like an item at Trader Joe's, there are most likely multiple variations of it. The frozen pizza section includes quite the spread, from a classic margherita to a burrata, prosciutto, and arugula pie. Out of all these options, there is one pizza you should absolutely be adding to your cart. Chowhound took the time to taste and rank 14 Trader Joe's pizzas, and the No. 1 spot went to the Tarte aux Champignons pie, a French-style mushroom and cheese blend. This pizza was flavorful, cheesy, and perfectly flaky. Especially for mushroom topping lovers, this pizza will exceed your frozen pizza expectations.
The Tarte aux Champignons pizza is a thin crust pie topped with crème fraîche, Emmental cheese sauce, white and oyster mushrooms, and sprinkled with Parmigiano Reggiano. These ingredients create an earthy, rich flavor that we found tastes straight from a restaurant. Tarte aux Champignons is a French dish that translates to mushroom tart, and is a great if you're a fan of exquisite flavors. Trader Joe's has a method to deciding if a product is getting discontinued, and we hope this pizza is never up for debate.
How the Tarte aux Champignons pizza compares to others
A good frozen pizza is hard to come by, and Trader Joe's has more than a few that are fairly decent. We found that the French flavors were the best, such as the Tarte d'Alsace pizza that ranked quite high on our list. However, other flavors like the spicy meat pizza is recommended to avoid by shoppers who claim the pizza is unexpectedly sweet. While there's other pizzas that are tasty for what they're worth, the Tarte aux Champignons completely surpasses them all. We aren't the only fans of this pizza, others have claimed this as an underrated item at Trader Joe's. In a Reddit post about the pizza, one shopper wrote, "Best item there! Cook it longer until it's done in the middle and crispy." A restaurant-style meal made for $4.79 at home.
The Tarte aux Champignons pie, with its pungent cheese paired with rich mushrooms, tastes much more expensive than it actually is. If you're looking for a new pizza to add to your dinner rotation, this pie will not disappoint. While there's always the option of doctoring up your Trader Joe's pizza with extra ingredients, nothing beats the convenience of a pizza that's perfect as is. Other frozen pizza brands have some major competition if Trader Joe's continues to make pies as good as the Tarte aux Champignons.