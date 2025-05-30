Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Saying To Avoid Buying Its Spicy Meat Pizza For An Unexpected Reason

What's not to love about a pizza laden with hot peppers and savory sausage? It's an easy combination to nail, but apparently one Trader Joe's variety didn't get quite right. The spicy meat pie is one Trader Joe's pizza to avoid buying. It's not that it's too meaty or greasy. Instead, customers claim that this pizza is way too sweet.

One shopper took to Reddit to complain about the surprising flavor, calling the pie "as sweet as a dessert." Some claim it tastes like maple syrup or packets of Sweet'N Low have been added to the sauce. Others in the thread agree, with one pointing out that sugar is high up on the ingredient list, which might be the culprit.

The reviews for this pie are fairly unanimous, but the disappointing flavor is surprising. After all, this pizza comes from a supplier in Italy who hand-bakes the pies in a wood-burning oven. Still, we may have found other reasons behind the lackluster flavor: the pizza sauce contains balsamic vinegar and Calabrian-infused sausages. Glucose syrup is also an unlikely ingredient. While these additions were intended to deepen the rich flavor, it might be the ingredients that contribute to the excess sweetness. (Calabrian peppers are sweet as well as spicy.) Who's to say? All we know is that this pie is not a fan favorite, so it might be one Trader Joe's item to avoid.