Costco's Sweet Drinking Coconuts Bring A Taste Of The Tropics Home
As you may already know, Chowhound has no shortage of shopping hacks and must-haves when it comes to Costco. Fun and unique finds come and go, and you won't want to miss this one. Get ready to transport your taste buds to the tropics with this grocery item that is having member shoppers heading straight for their nearest stores. Perfect to enjoy over the last few remaining weeks of summer are Costco's drinking coconuts, which bring the sweet taste of refreshing, unadulterated coconut water right to your hands.
Let's be honest, despite the number of packaged coconut water brands available at grocery stores, nothing beats sipping on coconut water fresh out of the coconut. Costco's new drinking coconuts are packaged in quantities of four per box, and you can find them in the refrigerator section for under $12. They are also much easier to handle than a young, freshly picked coconut. The packaging includes straws and a clear indication of where to properly perforate the straw into the coconut.
All that's left is to sip and savor to take you a step closer to being on a picturesque, sunny beachside. While fresh coconut water deserves to be enjoyed as is, you can also get creative with your beverage game. For instance, stir some of the coconut water into your iced coffee to add a delicate, nutty sweetness to the morning pick-me-up, or elevate your iced and hot teas with the subtle notes of coconut water. For a little boozy action, combine coconut water and tequila, and let the fiesta begin! Once you've relished every drop of coconut water, the shells of Costco's drinking coconuts are quite easy to break open so you can scoop up the juicy flesh on the inside for a bonus treat.
Are all coconuts drinking coconuts?
The composition of coconut water is 95% water, and the rest comprises vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and natural sugars that impart the coveted sweetness. Usually, all fresh coconuts contain water, but does that make them all "drinking coconuts"? Despite being among some of the most hydrating drinks out there, not all coconut water is the same, and its drinkability depends on the coconut's maturity.
The amount of water that coconut palms create differs from variety to variety. Typically, taller ones produce more water than dwarf varieties. Think of coconut water as a nutritional elixir that supports the developing seed. Therefore, as the fruit matures, the amount of water contained decreases as it is gradually absorbed into the surrounding white flesh. This is why young, green coconuts are often filled to the brim with sweet coconut water, while the mature, husky brown ones barely deliver a few ounces at best. For the optimum drinking coconut experience, the younger, the better. Plus, the succulent, gelatinous flesh is easier to scoop out and snack on, or stir into a tropical drink.
As the coconut continues to mature, the flesh also begins to thicken and gets tougher to scoop out. It's also probably best to avoid drinking the residual water that remains in a mature coconut. It doesn't taste as good, can tend to be bitter, and has less nutritional value. If the water doesn't taste or smell rancid or like it's gone bad, you can reserve it to use for cooking. The flesh from mature coconuts is better suited for grating into shreds or flakes, or blending into a luscious, creamy coconut milk.