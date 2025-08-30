Costco's Sweet Drinking Coconuts Bring A Taste Of The Tropics Home

As you may already know, Chowhound has no shortage of shopping hacks and must-haves when it comes to Costco. Fun and unique finds come and go, and you won't want to miss this one. Get ready to transport your taste buds to the tropics with this grocery item that is having member shoppers heading straight for their nearest stores. Perfect to enjoy over the last few remaining weeks of summer are Costco's drinking coconuts, which bring the sweet taste of refreshing, unadulterated coconut water right to your hands.

Let's be honest, despite the number of packaged coconut water brands available at grocery stores, nothing beats sipping on coconut water fresh out of the coconut. Costco's new drinking coconuts are packaged in quantities of four per box, and you can find them in the refrigerator section for under $12. They are also much easier to handle than a young, freshly picked coconut. The packaging includes straws and a clear indication of where to properly perforate the straw into the coconut.

All that's left is to sip and savor to take you a step closer to being on a picturesque, sunny beachside. While fresh coconut water deserves to be enjoyed as is, you can also get creative with your beverage game. For instance, stir some of the coconut water into your iced coffee to add a delicate, nutty sweetness to the morning pick-me-up, or elevate your iced and hot teas with the subtle notes of coconut water. For a little boozy action, combine coconut water and tequila, and let the fiesta begin! Once you've relished every drop of coconut water, the shells of Costco's drinking coconuts are quite easy to break open so you can scoop up the juicy flesh on the inside for a bonus treat.