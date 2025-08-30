The Canadian Fast Food Chain Fried Chicken Fans Wish Was In The US
Fast food is often thought of as a primarily American phenomenon, but the reality is that there's plenty of international fast food chains out there. Many of these chains have yet to touch down on United States soil and are serving up eats we can only dream of trying if we get the chance to travel. Even major fast food corporations that are present in America have adapted different fast food menus around the world, with chains such as McDonald's featuring certain items in specific countries that we don't have access to here.
One of our closest neighboring countries, Canada, is also home to a bevy of unique fast food chains that we wish we could try. One of the most popular is Mary Brown's Chicken, a fried chicken fast food chain that often makes best-of lists alongside heavy hitters such as KFC and Popeyes. The Canadian fixture is known for all things fried chicken, from fried chicken drumsticks to chicken sandwiches, with many customers praising the chain for its high quality chicken and saying it's far superior to its American counterparts.
Many customers online seem to be in agreement with these sentiments. Those who have had the good fortune of trying Mary Brown's Chicken for themselves feel that this is one of the best Canadian fast food chains that we're missing out on in the United States. Although Mary Brown's Chicken has had some international expansion into countries such as Ireland, Pakistan, and Mexico in recent years, there's yet to be any confirmation that the United States will get some of its delicious chicken anytime soon.
About Mary Brown's Chicken
To many Americans, Mary Brown's Chicken is the new kid on the block. For Canadians, it's a tried-and-true classic. Founded in 1969, the chain got its start thanks to a unique fried chicken recipe. For those wondering, the chain's name was actually a direct homage to the woman who created said fried chicken recipe, Mary Brown. Over the course of the next decade, Mary Brown's Chicken enjoyed success across Canada with continuous expansion into various parts of the country. The menu also underwent an expansion, with items such as the chain's famous taters becoming menu fixtures in 1980. Other chicken items were eventually added to the menu as well, including chicken wings; more side dishes, such as tater poutine; and desserts, such as strawberry cream cheese pie and banana pudding.
The public has had an overall positive reaction to Mary Brown's Chicken throughout the years, not just because of the good food but because of the chain's commitment to quality. Decades after its founding, Mary Brown's Chicken is still dedicated to using Grade A chicken from local Canadian farmers; the chain also insists on hand-breading its chicken and cutting all its taters by hand. This level of dedication has really resonated with the public, who have praised the chain for its support of the local farming industry. Overall, Mary Brown's Chicken is a place that serves up quality fried chicken that customers can feel good about eating.