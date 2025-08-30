The Canadian Fast Food Chain Fried Chicken Fans Wish Was In The US

Fast food is often thought of as a primarily American phenomenon, but the reality is that there's plenty of international fast food chains out there. Many of these chains have yet to touch down on United States soil and are serving up eats we can only dream of trying if we get the chance to travel. Even major fast food corporations that are present in America have adapted different fast food menus around the world, with chains such as McDonald's featuring certain items in specific countries that we don't have access to here.

One of our closest neighboring countries, Canada, is also home to a bevy of unique fast food chains that we wish we could try. One of the most popular is Mary Brown's Chicken, a fried chicken fast food chain that often makes best-of lists alongside heavy hitters such as KFC and Popeyes. The Canadian fixture is known for all things fried chicken, from fried chicken drumsticks to chicken sandwiches, with many customers praising the chain for its high quality chicken and saying it's far superior to its American counterparts.

Many customers online seem to be in agreement with these sentiments. Those who have had the good fortune of trying Mary Brown's Chicken for themselves feel that this is one of the best Canadian fast food chains that we're missing out on in the United States. Although Mary Brown's Chicken has had some international expansion into countries such as Ireland, Pakistan, and Mexico in recent years, there's yet to be any confirmation that the United States will get some of its delicious chicken anytime soon.