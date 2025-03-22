5 Canadian Fast Food Chains We're Missing Out On In The US

International fast food chains have been the subject of American envy as of late. Our nearby neighbors up in Canada, in particular, have all kinds of delicious fast food items that we don't have access to. Even Canadian Costco has a different food court menu.

While some of Canada's more popular fast food chains have made it to America, like Tim Horton's, quite a few have stayed firmly in their home country. From coffee and donuts to fried chicken, Canada has a wide variety of options in this industry. While the names, location, and menu items are different, the concept remains the same: Food that is cheap and quick.

Some of Canada's fast food chains, like Mr. Sub, just seem like alternative versions of popular American options, like Subway. Still, that doesn't stop many of us from wanting to give these Canadian shops a try for ourselves. Even though parallels can be drawn, make no mistake: These chains are uniquely Canadian, each with their own different offerings.