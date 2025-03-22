5 Canadian Fast Food Chains We're Missing Out On In The US
International fast food chains have been the subject of American envy as of late. Our nearby neighbors up in Canada, in particular, have all kinds of delicious fast food items that we don't have access to. Even Canadian Costco has a different food court menu.
While some of Canada's more popular fast food chains have made it to America, like Tim Horton's, quite a few have stayed firmly in their home country. From coffee and donuts to fried chicken, Canada has a wide variety of options in this industry. While the names, location, and menu items are different, the concept remains the same: Food that is cheap and quick.
Some of Canada's fast food chains, like Mr. Sub, just seem like alternative versions of popular American options, like Subway. Still, that doesn't stop many of us from wanting to give these Canadian shops a try for ourselves. Even though parallels can be drawn, make no mistake: These chains are uniquely Canadian, each with their own different offerings.
Mary Brown's Chicken
Mary Brown's Chicken is a proudly 100% Canadian-owned fried chicken chain. Since its founding in 1969, it has been a popular choice for fried chicken and tater tots, and it has more than 280 locations as of this writing. One thing that sets Mary Brown's Chicken apart from other similar chains is how fresh the food is. Chicken is hand-cut and hand-breaded daily, and tater tots and coleslaw are also made in-house before the store opens. The chain is also known for its dedication to using fresh and locally sourced ingredients, and it shows in the quality of the meals.
While Mary Brown's Chicken is best known for chicken, it also has sandwiches, poutine, coleslaw, desserts, and more. A good portion of the menu consists of special combo items, like the Big Mary Original chicken sandwich. The chain also has chicken wings, with four different sauces currently available.
BeaverTails
For those with a sweet tooth, BeaverTails is the spot to be. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Canada, BeaverTails is a chain that specializes primarily in pastries. And it's best known for its namesake treat — an oblong piece of fried dough with a variety of toppings and sauces available. Beaver Bites are another popular choice. These are small, round balls of fried dough available with different toppings and sauces.
All BeaverTail Pastries and Beaver Bites come in sweet flavors only, but there are a few salty items available. If you're in the mood for more of a meal, grab some poutine or fries alongside your sweets. For something salty with a little more of what makes BeaverTails unique, try a BeaverDog, which is a hot dog wrapped in BeaverTails' pastry dough. Or grab a Poutail, which is a BeaverTail topped with poutine fixings.
Robin's Donuts
For many, coffee is a necessity, and Canada has the perfect fast food chain for a morning pick-me-up. Meet Robin's Donuts, a coffee and donut chain founded in 1975. It has since grown to a total of 140 locations all over Canada, and while it's best known for its coffee and donuts, that's far from the only thing available. The breakfast chain also serves up muffins, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, soup, chilis, and so much more. Coffee isn't the only drink option either — tea and hot chocolate are also available, as are chilled drinks like smoothies.
On top of serving breakfast all day long, Robin's Donuts is particularly well-liked for its freshly baked goods. Donuts and muffins are made fresh daily, and according to customers, the food is high-quality and reasonably priced. The chain prides itself on being 100% Canadian-owned and operated, and many consider it a regional gem.
Harvey's
Burgers and fries are the quintessential fast food combo, and Canada has its own version of this classic meal. For all your burgers and fries cravings, head to Harvey's, a Toronto, Ontario-founded fast food chain. Founded in 1959, Harvey's is known for its use of 100% Canadian beef patties for hamburgers. The chain's menu consists of typical fast food fare, including hamburgers, fries, poutine, wraps, salads, and more. Harvey's also has delicious hand-spun milkshakes in several flavors, all made using 100% Canadian dairy.
Harvey's continued dedication when it comes to sourcing local ingredients and supporting local industries has made the chain particularly well-loved. As such, many consider it a great Canadian alternative to other major fast food corporations.
Mr. Sub
Last but not least, the chain that is often referred to as the Canadian equivalent of Subway: Mr. Sub. Originally known as Mr. Submarine, the chain got its start in Toronto in 1968. The idea of making delicious fresh sandwiches quickly caught on, and the chain began expanding only a few months after opening.
Although the chain shortened its name to Mr. Sub in 1990, its basic principles have not changed. Namely, freshness and local sourcing is of the utmost importance. The chain is known for its use of Canadian raised chicken, and it says it never uses meats raised with antibiotics. As for the menu itself, Mr. Sub has nearly every kind of sandwich you could think of, from the ultimate club sandwich to vegan subs.
With its equal dedication to deliciousness and freshness, it is easy to see why many customers prefer Mr. Sub to Subway. It isn't just online opinions saying this, either — Mr. Sub has over 260 locations all over Canada. Clearly, there's a lot to love at this Canadian submarine sandwich chain.