This Popular Chip Storage Spot Might Be Why They Taste Funny

Reaching for a bag of chips and finding they've gone stale can be quite the downer. Fortunately, zapping them in the microwave gives chips their satisfying crunch back. While this trick doesn't work equally well for every type of crisp, it does help restore their desirable texture back. If the taste is compromised, however, there is a lot less that can be done. Most often, if you find that your chips are tasting funny just a few days after opening the pack, it's unlikely that they've spoiled in the same way that cooked food sitting out might. Moist foods usually grow mold, which is visible. Chips, which are dehydrated in order to make them crunchy, are unlikely to become moldy. Instead, if they taste off, they have likely gone rancid. Furthermore, it might just be because they were kept on top of your refrigerator.

The cooling mechanism of a refrigerator releases heat, which is dissipated from the walls and top of the appliance. This is also why fridge companies generally advise not to cover the top of a fridge. And why if you keep a pack of chips up there, they might just end up tasting funny.

Rancidity is caused by the oil and fat on the surface of the chips reacting with oxygen in the air and oxidizing. This breaks the fats down, changing their composition and making the chips taste strange. Heat generally speeds up these reactions and changes chemical composition (which is what cooking largely relies on). In this case, however, the warmth from the refrigerator can make the oil on the chips start to taste funny much sooner than if the packet were stored in a cool, dry place.