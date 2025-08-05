Give Stale Chips Their Satisfying Crunch Back Using Your Microwave

Look, obviously no one intends to let chips go stale, but it happens. Sometimes you're three handfuls into a big bag of sour cream and onion then you get distracted, abandon them on the counter overnight, and before you know it, you're met with stale regret the next day. But there's a theory that those lifeless limp chips can apparently actually be fixed with your microwave. So I took it to the test.

Here's what I did: First I grabbed a microwave-safe plate topped with some paper towels and I spread my sad chips out in a single layer with as little overlap as possible. Then, I microwaved them for 30 seconds, gave them a little shuffle, then did another 30 seconds. At this point when I removed them from the microwave, they were warm but still a bit soft and bendy. Patience is truly a virtue, however, because after I let them cool for a couple minutes, they had their crunch back. And I mean a proper and real "from a fresh new bag of chips" crunch. My first attempt was with potato chips, so I tried again the next day with tortilla chips and yes, it works on the best store bought tortilla chips too. This super simple little hack doesn't just "salvage" your chips, it actually resurrects them back to life.