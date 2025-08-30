The 4-Ingredient High-Protein Lunch You'll Want To Eat On Repeat
How much protein do you eat in a day? Research shows that most Americans are getting plenty of protein in their diets — and often more than they need. But of course, there are always exceptions, and many people may need a protein boost. In general, experts say, about 10% to 35% of your total daily caloric intake should be protein. So if you've done the math and are coming up short, you may be wondering how to get more protein-rich foods into your diet — without a hassle. One lunch idea worth trying is the deli meat roll-up. You've no doubt seen these "pinwheels" as party appetizers, but they're a tasty, protein-packed meal that's simple enough to make part of your daily menu. And they couldn't be easier to throw together: Simply spread a flour tortilla with a layer of cream cheese (mix it with seasonings for extra flavor); top that with your favorite deli meat and thinly cucumber ribbons. Wrap the whole thing up and slice it for an easy-to-eat lunch.
Here's the protein breakdown: One standard burrito-sized flour tortilla has approximately 5 grams of protein. Two tablespoons of cream cheese contain about 1.5 grams of protein. And your typical slice of deli meat (turkey, chicken, and ham) has between 2 and 2.5 grams of protein. Assuming you use about four slices of meat per roll-up, that's a total of roughly 15 to 17 grams of protein per roll-up.
Pack in even more protein
Now, 17 grams of protein isn't bad, but if that's not enough, there are several ways to make these roll-ups even more hearty and filling. First, look into buying a high-protein tortilla. For example, L'Oven's Fresh Original Protein Tortilla Wrap has 12 whole grams of protein per serving. And both Mission's Carb Balance and Plant Protein-Powered tortillas boast more protein than the brand's standard flour tortillas. Chickpeas are known for being a vegetarian's versatile, protein-packed friend, and you can even find tortillas made with chickpea flour. Speaking of chickpeas, how about hummus? Swap out the cream cheese for hummus for about half a gram more protein per 2 tablespoons.
When it comes to the main protein event — the meat — you've got options. While ham contains the highest amount of protein out of chicken, turkey, and ham, these are not actually the most protein-heavy lunchmeat options. Bologna, salami, and pastrami all have double (or triple) the amount of protein in the more common deli meats. Of course, they're a little thicker so may be slightly more difficult to roll up and slice than, say, turkey. Whichever kind you end up with, try to purchase a higher quality brand of deli meat, if possible, for maximum flavor. And if you're reading this and thinking, "But I don't eat meat!" you can always look into a protein-rich plant-based deli meat alternative.