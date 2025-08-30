The 4-Ingredient High-Protein Lunch You'll Want To Eat On Repeat

How much protein do you eat in a day? Research shows that most Americans are getting plenty of protein in their diets — and often more than they need. But of course, there are always exceptions, and many people may need a protein boost. In general, experts say, about 10% to 35% of your total daily caloric intake should be protein. So if you've done the math and are coming up short, you may be wondering how to get more protein-rich foods into your diet — without a hassle. One lunch idea worth trying is the deli meat roll-up. You've no doubt seen these "pinwheels" as party appetizers, but they're a tasty, protein-packed meal that's simple enough to make part of your daily menu. And they couldn't be easier to throw together: Simply spread a flour tortilla with a layer of cream cheese (mix it with seasonings for extra flavor); top that with your favorite deli meat and thinly cucumber ribbons. Wrap the whole thing up and slice it for an easy-to-eat lunch.

Here's the protein breakdown: One standard burrito-sized flour tortilla has approximately 5 grams of protein. Two tablespoons of cream cheese contain about 1.5 grams of protein. And your typical slice of deli meat (turkey, chicken, and ham) has between 2 and 2.5 grams of protein. Assuming you use about four slices of meat per roll-up, that's a total of roughly 15 to 17 grams of protein per roll-up.