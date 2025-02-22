6 Deli Meat Alternatives That Won't Break The Bank
Prepackaged deli meat may be a convenient way to stack up a tasty sandwich or have a quick snack, but it comes with a number of drawbacks that make it a much worse inclusion to a diet than one might think. Processed slices of meat contain a ton of undesirable elements like excess sodium and unhealthy fats. This means that eating too much processed deli meat can possibly lead to heart problems, or, because of the nitrates, even cancer. If you're trying to save money, this information may make you resign yourself to eating PB&Js for the rest of your life, but that doesn't have to be the case (unless that's what makes you happy). There are plenty of deli meat alternatives that will still give you the satisfaction of biting into a slice of ham or turkey without negatively affecting your health.
When thinking of other sandwich fillings, your mind may immediately go to canned meat like tuna or chicken. These options are usually slightly healthier than deli meat due to the omega-3s, but canned meat is still extremely processed. Additionally, according to Medical News Today, canned fish with middling amounts of mercury like albacore tuna can cause issues if eaten more than once a week for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals. Instead, look for vegetarian alternatives, or real meat that goes through as little processing as possible before it lands in your hands.
Carve your own cold cuts
Getting insider info on the best time to stock up on freshly sliced deli meat is just one reason to get to know your local deli counter workers. If you're serious about sandwich meat and have the time to spare, learning how to prepare your own cold cuts may be the best option in the long run. Fresh meat doesn't have any extra additives, and if you eat deli meat regularly, buying whole cuts of meat once or twice a month may actually be cheaper than getting individual packages every week. Not to mention, buying less plastic is better for the environment.
Carving your own deli meat can be worth it for some people, but it no doubt takes a lot of effort. If you're looking for a less extreme way to replace your usual cold cuts, try ordering them from the deli counter. Freshly sliced meat can still contain a lot of sodium and preservatives, but it also contains natural nitrates and is a generally healthier choice, per Cleveland Clinic. Economically speaking, fresh deli meat can be a dollar or two more expensive than the alternative, but it is often the same price if not a little less. As an added bonus, freshly sliced meat has a much better taste and texture than processed meat, and you can buy a specific amount so that none of it goes to waste — which will save you money in the long run.
Try some tofu
Tofu is probably one of the most popular vegetarian alternatives to meat, and for good reason. This soybean-based ingredient is packed with protein and healthy fats, and contains a fraction of the salt of processed deli meat. It has a neutral flavor and can be prepared in any variety of ways, meaning you can customize tofu to your exact tastes. Plus, you can find tofu at the supermarket for cheaper than deli meat.
To transform tofu into a deli ham dupe, start with frozen 'fu. Let it defrost, and it should have a more toothsome texture reminiscent of biting into a slice of meat. If you want your tofu extra crispy, make sure to check out this hack first. Then, thinly slice the tofu, then marinate it in savory and sweet ingredients like mustard, garlic, brown sugar, and maple syrup. Bake the tofu slices until crisp, then pile the cooled slices onto your sammie.
Slice up some veggies
One of the simplest and cost-effective ways to replace your lunch meat is to stock up on fresh, hearty vegetables — plus a few fruits. Opt for produce that will provide a satisfying bite, like tomatoes, mushrooms, eggplants, avocados, cucumbers, and peppers. When prepared correctly, a vegetarian sandwich can be even more delicious and filling than one stacked with deli meat. It's also an easy way to make sure you're getting your daily serving of vegetables.
When swapping out the deli meat of your sandwich, slice the veggies thickly to make them substantial, and use toasted bread to provide more texture. If you're using mushrooms, be sure to wash them correctly beforehand. Depending on what you're making, you can roast or grill veggies to up the flavor. Think about ways you would normally pair produce with other ingredients, like adding mozzarella and balsamic vinegar to tomatoes or mixing feta with peppers and cucumbers.
Check out chickpeas
For those whose main concern with avoiding prepackaged deli meat is not eating enough protein, look no further than the humble chickpea, also known as a garbanzo bean. Per Healthline, chickpeas are a nutritional powerhouse, boasting a high protein content as well as decent levels of folate, iron, zinc, and other vitamins. They also have plenty of fiber, which makes them extra filling, and the perfect snack when you need to power through the rest of your day.
Chickpeas are very tasty when simply tossed with ingredients and then roasted, though their spherical nature can make it difficult to contain them in a sandwich if that's your goal. For a protein-packed sammie spread, turn the chickpeas into hummus. Hummus is available pre-made at most supermarkets, but it's typically much more expensive than a can of chickpeas. Fortunately, you can easily make your own hummus by mashing chickpeas until they form a paste. Hummus is usually also made with tahini and seasoning, but you can omit these ingredients if your main focus is the nutritional power of the chickpeas.
Peruse plant-based meats
If you've searched your soul and still find yourself craving the reliable, tasty convenience of deli meat but want a healthier alternative, you may want to try one of the many plant-based meats on the market. Over the years, plant-based meat brands like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have established a name for themselves with vegan options for meals like hamburgers and chicken nuggets, and now new companies are focusing on deli meat alternatives as well. For example, the company Tofurky makes deli meat out of tofu in different styles like ham and turkey. The slices are made of tofu, have more protein and less sodium than real deli meat, and can even cost less than processed options when you buy Tofurkey on Amazon. Unfortunately, many plant-based meat options are a bit too similar to traditional cold cuts in that they can also be laden with excess sodium and saturated fats. Be sure to investigate the nutrition panel of any package you pick up, and enjoy in moderation.
It's no secret that part of prepackaged deli meat's appeal is its low price, but you should be able to find a different choice that provides more bang for your buck at only a dollar or so more at the most. Consider what elements like quality, nutrition, and convenience are most important to you, and after a transition period, you'll never have to pick out a pack of thin, wet, sad processed meat again.