6 Deli Meat Alternatives That Won't Break The Bank

Prepackaged deli meat may be a convenient way to stack up a tasty sandwich or have a quick snack, but it comes with a number of drawbacks that make it a much worse inclusion to a diet than one might think. Processed slices of meat contain a ton of undesirable elements like excess sodium and unhealthy fats. This means that eating too much processed deli meat can possibly lead to heart problems, or, because of the nitrates, even cancer. If you're trying to save money, this information may make you resign yourself to eating PB&Js for the rest of your life, but that doesn't have to be the case (unless that's what makes you happy). There are plenty of deli meat alternatives that will still give you the satisfaction of biting into a slice of ham or turkey without negatively affecting your health.

When thinking of other sandwich fillings, your mind may immediately go to canned meat like tuna or chicken. These options are usually slightly healthier than deli meat due to the omega-3s, but canned meat is still extremely processed. Additionally, according to Medical News Today, canned fish with middling amounts of mercury like albacore tuna can cause issues if eaten more than once a week for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals. Instead, look for vegetarian alternatives, or real meat that goes through as little processing as possible before it lands in your hands.