What Are The Chances That You'd Get Mercury Poisoning From Canned Tuna?

Canned tuna is classically considered one of the healthier pantry staples. Although canned tuna is a processed food, it doesn't present the same health concerns as other processed meats, which contain nitrates, and it's generally a good source of protein and Omega-3 fatty acids. Sure, it can be bland at times, but there are plenty of ways to upgrade canned tuna with a little kitchen ingenuity, and it's one of the most affordable proteins available. There is, however, one controversy hanging over canned tuna — and canned fish in general — and that's mercury.

Mercury is a heavy metal that is toxic to humans, impairing vision, speech, hearing, and motor skills. It originates in the Earth's crust, and through a combination of geological activity and human pollution, some of it ends up in waterways where it gets absorbed by plankton. Fish eat the plankton and absorb mercury into their own bodies, then those fish are eaten by larger fish, which absorb the mercury into their bodies. This continues all the way up the food chain, and the concentration of mercury increases the higher up the chain you go. This is why tuna are of such concern when it comes to mercury poisoning — as large, predatory fish, they're high on the food chain and contain higher levels of mercury than most other commonly eaten fish, such as salmon or sardines. Consequently, canned tuna should be eaten in moderation, but it can still play a valuable role in your diet.

