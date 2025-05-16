How To Get Double The Flavor Out Of Your Marinade For Perfect Chicken Thighs

This technique works beautifully with honey soy marinated chicken thighs, but you can use pretty much any marinade you normally would. You'll definitely want to use vinegar in your marinade, or some other acid, because it will help tenderize the meat and add more flavor to the ultimate sauce. Any sweet element also works great, but just be sure you're not cooking it too hot, because it could go from beautifully caramelized to simply scorched in the pan. Also, don't marinate for too long, because the acid could break down the protein a little too heavily, taking it from tender to mushy. You can marinate for as little as a half hour or so to get some flavor, but usually two to eight hours is good (or overnight), while anything more than 24 hours will probably be too much.

When it's time to cook, simply pour your chicken and marinade in a baking dish or pan and bake them together. If it was pretty substantial to begin with, your marinade should thicken into a sauce without any extra work necessary. However, if it comes out a little thin, you can add some flour or cornstarch and heat the dish on the stove to thicken it up. Just be sure that your dish is flame safe. And if it cooked down a little too much and it's too congealed to be considered a sauce, you can deglaze the dish with an acid element, like vinegar, citrus juice, or wine. Just note that deglazing works best with stainless steel. So, when you're cooking chicken thighs, you're probably going to want to marinate them, but don't dump that marinade down the sink. Instead, turn it into a sauce.