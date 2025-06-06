The Absolute Best Days Of The Week To Shop At Kroger

With over 2,700-affiliated stores across the United States, many consumers purchase their weekly groceries at Kroger: America's oldest grocery store chain. With items ranging from prepared fruit salad to pajama pants (at select locations), Kroger stores seem to have it all when it comes to fulfilling your basic needs. Though, if you're someone who thrives on in-store deals, picking items from fully stocked shelves, and breezing through the checkout lines, only shop at Kroger on certain days of the week.

More specifically, the best days of the week to shop at Kroger are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Especially when it comes to weekly sales and markdowns, in-store deals start in Kroger stores early in the day on Wednesday. However, if you partake in Kroger's digital savings, the brand's weekly ad, excluding a few states, gets updated every Wednesday night at midnight. Not to mention, Kroger does most of their re-stocking overnight and in the early morning.

Kroger also offers its app users a digital coupon for one free item on the first Friday of every month. You do have to download the coupon on the day the offer becomes available, but you have up to two weeks to redeem the coupon in store. If you buy gas at Kroger fuel stations, note that the store also offers a digital coupon for four times the fuel points on Fridays, which accumulate monthly and can be redeemed to receive up to $1 off per gallon. Now that you know which days of the week have the best selection of products and deals, for an equally satisfying experience, go grocery shopping at the best time of day.