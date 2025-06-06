The Absolute Best Days Of The Week To Shop At Kroger
With over 2,700-affiliated stores across the United States, many consumers purchase their weekly groceries at Kroger: America's oldest grocery store chain. With items ranging from prepared fruit salad to pajama pants (at select locations), Kroger stores seem to have it all when it comes to fulfilling your basic needs. Though, if you're someone who thrives on in-store deals, picking items from fully stocked shelves, and breezing through the checkout lines, only shop at Kroger on certain days of the week.
More specifically, the best days of the week to shop at Kroger are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Especially when it comes to weekly sales and markdowns, in-store deals start in Kroger stores early in the day on Wednesday. However, if you partake in Kroger's digital savings, the brand's weekly ad, excluding a few states, gets updated every Wednesday night at midnight. Not to mention, Kroger does most of their re-stocking overnight and in the early morning.
Kroger also offers its app users a digital coupon for one free item on the first Friday of every month. You do have to download the coupon on the day the offer becomes available, but you have up to two weeks to redeem the coupon in store. If you buy gas at Kroger fuel stations, note that the store also offers a digital coupon for four times the fuel points on Fridays, which accumulate monthly and can be redeemed to receive up to $1 off per gallon. Now that you know which days of the week have the best selection of products and deals, for an equally satisfying experience, go grocery shopping at the best time of day.
What's the best time of day to shop at Kroger?
Whether you're after versatile meal prep ingredients like oats and rice or a full cart of items including produce, snacks, and shampoo, there are certain times of day that prove to be more enjoyable for shopping at Kroger than others. If you're shopping during the week, your best bet is to go before the end of a standard work day.
Since peak shopping hours at Kroger are between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., if you can, do your weekly grocery shopping in the morning or early afternoon. If, on the other hand, you happen to work regular daytime hours Monday through Friday, try and get to Kroger early on Saturday mornings. Since most locations are restocked overnight, you'll not only be faced with less people but a better selection of items.
For those of you who want to get your shopping done during the week, consider your priorities. If you care more about taking advantage of weekly sales, head to Kroger right after work despite the crowd. Conversely, if you care more about a peaceful shopping experience, shop after 8:00 p.m.
Last but not least, whenever you shop at Kroger, try to avoid the most common grocery shopping mistakes for a better overall experience. Clean your fridge beforehand, make a list, and, most importantly, take your time scouting the best in-store deals.