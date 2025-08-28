Make Easy Mac Way Better With A One-Ingredient Upgrade

Few dishes are more nostalgic than homemade macaroni and cheese. Good things take time, but sometimes we want food that's as comforting as it is easy to cook. That's why instant mac and cheese, sold in perfectly portioned microwavable cups and individual packets, is such a nifty pantry staple. When the craving hits, dump the cheese powder over a bowl of uncooked noodles, pour in some water, press a few buttons, and voila — perfectly satisfying mac and cheese, every time.

However, swapping the water for milk is something most people don't do to make mac and cheese pop. For this trick, you can use whatever milk you have in your fridge, but the higher the fat content, the better. Whole milk works especially well, since the extra fat adds a decadent creaminess, but even a splash of 2% can elevate the texture. Just like boxed cake mixes, salad dressings, or instant drink powders, any recipe that calls for water makes us wonder what could be swapped in for more flavor. Easy Mac is no different. Milk is an effortless substitute for water in this three-minute dinner, and it'll satisfy any of your sharp, cheesy cravings.