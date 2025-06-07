The Bold Seasoning Blend Your Fries Have Been Missing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fries are already the perfect side dish. However, once you've had them dusted in something beyond just salt, it's hard to go back. That's where peri peri seasoning comes in. The bold, spicy blend makes fries taste like they came from your favorite fast-food spot (some Reddit users claim it reminds them of Taco Bell's nacho fries).

You've probably heard of peri peri, but there's a long history you should know. Originally from Portuguese and African cuisine, peri peri seasoning is known for its mix of smoky, spicy, and citrusy flavors. The classic combo features spicy piri-piri chilli peppers, and usually also includes paprika (or smoked paprika), chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, and salt. Sometimes a little sugar or lemon zest is thrown in to balance all the heat. The end result is punchy, addictive, and totally crave-worthy.

Now peri-peri on fries is simply next-level. The paprika and chili powder give it that deep red color and smoky kick. Garlic and onion powder bring their own savory punch, while the herbs (oregano or thyme) round it out with an earthy note. Sprinkle that on crispy fries, and suddenly you're not just eating a side ... you're having a full-on snack moment.