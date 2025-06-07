The Bold Seasoning Blend Your Fries Have Been Missing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fries are already the perfect side dish. However, once you've had them dusted in something beyond just salt, it's hard to go back. That's where peri peri seasoning comes in. The bold, spicy blend makes fries taste like they came from your favorite fast-food spot (some Reddit users claim it reminds them of Taco Bell's nacho fries).
You've probably heard of peri peri, but there's a long history you should know. Originally from Portuguese and African cuisine, peri peri seasoning is known for its mix of smoky, spicy, and citrusy flavors. The classic combo features spicy piri-piri chilli peppers, and usually also includes paprika (or smoked paprika), chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, and salt. Sometimes a little sugar or lemon zest is thrown in to balance all the heat. The end result is punchy, addictive, and totally crave-worthy.
Now peri-peri on fries is simply next-level. The paprika and chili powder give it that deep red color and smoky kick. Garlic and onion powder bring their own savory punch, while the herbs (oregano or thyme) round it out with an earthy note. Sprinkle that on crispy fries, and suddenly you're not just eating a side ... you're having a full-on snack moment.
Giving your fries a more flavorful kick
You can use store-bought peri peri seasoning, or mix your own if you've got a decent spice rack. If you're opting for the former, a no-brainer is iSpice's All Natural Peri-Peri Blend powder or Nando's Peri-Peri rub. Interestingly, Nando's originated in South Africa and played a key role in popularizing peri-peri across many parts of Europe and North America.
Season the fries while they're hot so the spices stick. A quick toss in a bit of oil first helps the flavor cling even better. You can also mix the seasoning into a little mayo or sour cream for a spicy dipping sauce if you're feeling fancy. A bottle of Nando's Perinaise (peri peri and mayonnaise) sauce does the heavy lifting for you here.
What makes peri peri fries extra fun is how flexible the seasoning is. If you want more heat, simply add some cajun seasoning. If you'd like it tangier, squeeze lemon juice on top. For a sweeter twist, a tiny pinch of brown sugar pairs nicely with the chili and garlic. Once you've got the base, you can customize it however you desire. And it's not just for potatoes. Peri peri seasoning works great on sweet potato fries, roasted veggies, popcorn, or even grilled chicken. But if you're just using it to take your frozen fries from "meh" to "wow," that's a win too. The next time you're reaching for the ketchup and salt, grab the peri peri instead.