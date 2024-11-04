Why Potato Size Matters When Making Shoestring Fries
In the realm of sides, there's nothing like a french fry. There's the waffle fry with its woven texture, the curly fry with its satisfying spiral, crinkle cut with its rigid waves and the smiley fry with its ... smile. Then, there's the shoestring fry. Narrower than their classic counterpart, the gangly potato product, kind of resembling a tangle of knotted shoestrings if you squint, is the thinnest, and crispiest of the set.
When it comes to ranking fry styles, there might be no right answer, but a heap of shoestring fries are easy to make at home and are a major crowd-pleaser. Plus, they pair well with sandwiches, steaks, and sauces, like tangy aioli. Frying shoestring fries is nothing fancy, you can follow the same steps as you would when making basic french fries. Naturally, preparing perfect shoestring fries starts with selecting the right spuds. For maximum snacking, bigger is better.
Pick the right potato
The potato is famously a versatile vegetable, however not every variety is built to shine in every dish. Some potatoes are waxy, while others are starchy, and each serves a different role in the kitchen. Waxy potatoes, like fingerlings, for example, run small. With their low starch levels and high moisture content, these spuds are wonderful boiled and in potato salads because they hold their form– but they're not your best bet for shoestring fires.
On the other hand, starchy, floury potatoes like russet potatoes are high in starch and low in moisture. They possess a thick skin and soft interior. When cooked, these potatoes lose their shape as the starch expands, giving way to a fluffy texture. Starchy potatoes are best for baking and frying. They are also typically larger than waxy potatoes, making them ideal for shoestring fries. When shopping, be sure to select medium to large potatoes to give your shoestring fries their signature long, thin shape. To make prep easy, slice fries thin with a mandolin. When your fries are finished you can adorn them in truffle oil or even try your hand at homemade ketchup.