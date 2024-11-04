Why Potato Size Matters When Making Shoestring Fries

In the realm of sides, there's nothing like a french fry. There's the waffle fry with its woven texture, the curly fry with its satisfying spiral, crinkle cut with its rigid waves and the smiley fry with its ... smile. Then, there's the shoestring fry. Narrower than their classic counterpart, the gangly potato product, kind of resembling a tangle of knotted shoestrings if you squint, is the thinnest, and crispiest of the set.

When it comes to ranking fry styles, there might be no right answer, but a heap of shoestring fries are easy to make at home and are a major crowd-pleaser. Plus, they pair well with sandwiches, steaks, and sauces, like tangy aioli. Frying shoestring fries is nothing fancy, you can follow the same steps as you would when making basic french fries. Naturally, preparing perfect shoestring fries starts with selecting the right spuds. For maximum snacking, bigger is better.