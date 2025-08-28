How To Prep Cheese For Smoking Without It Falling Apart

A few hours in a smoker can turn a familiar ingredient into something intriguing. Take the classic grilled cheese; to many, this means buttered, toasted white bread with a couple slices of melty American cheese. However, it's easy to upgrade your grilled cheese by using multiple types of cheese, and opting for a smoked cheese can bring something special and unexpected. Same with mac and cheese; smoked Gouda can turn this childhood favorite into something more adult-friendly. Unfortunately, one downside to store-bought smoked cheese is that some American-made cheeses get their signature smoky flavor from chemicals, which is why we don't recommend using it on your next charcuterie board. One way to get around this is by smoking your own cheese.

Chef Silvio Correa, Brazilian grill master and owner of Silvio's BBQ Official in Los Angeles, California, is a smoked cheese expert. He told Chowhound that smoked cheese is often a key part of churrasco, the type of preparation you encounter at your favorite Brazilian steakhouse. "I recommend starting with firm blocks or skewered cubes similar to how we prepare queijo coalho, a traditional Brazilian grilling cheese," he says. "Pat the surface dry, and let it rest so it's ready to absorb smoke." Thick cuts of cheese, about 2 to 3 inches, help the cheese grill evenly without falling apart. Finally, he recommends coating the cheese with "a very light brush of olive oil (or even chimichurri oil for extra flavor)" to aid smoke absorption.