Gordon Ramsay Won't Eat This Old School Candy. Here's Why
When it comes to selecting Halloween candy to pass out, do you prioritize price, convenience, or the quality of the candy itself? One thing you're most likely not considering is Gordon Ramsay's opinion. However, while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the famously unfiltered celebrity chef shared five of the absolute worst things to pass out on Halloween. Only three were actually candy; the others were apples and pennies. But somewhat shockingly, Smarties, an iconic vintage candy originally made with World War II-era bullet-making equipment, topped the list. In the clip, Ramsay couldn't even swallow the treats, spitting out a mouthful almost as soon as they hit his tongue. Describing the candy as "the perfect combination of aspirin and Tums," that only "dummies" would eat, the TV personality's opinion on the matter was perfectly clear.
It's easy to see where he's coming from, but there's something pleasing about the small, concave pastel discs lined up so neatly in the cellophane wrapper. According to its website, Smarties come in six distinct flavors: orange-cream, pineapple, cherry, strawberry, grape, and orange. Since pink is paired with cherry, the green discs are actually strawberry. Also according to the website, Smarties have been a popular Halloween treat for several decades. Of course, this may have more to do with their low price point. Another reason to opt for Smarties (Ramsay's opinion notwithstanding) is that they don't contain any of the nine major food allergens, making them a good choice for classroom use, too.
Other classic candies Gordon Ramsay loathes
The other two items on Gordon Ramsay's big Halloween no-nos list weren't too surprising: Circus Peanuts and candy corn, both of which are pretty controversial. Ramsay didn't get too specific about what he dislikes about Circus Peanuts, but he wouldn't even put one in his mouth in the video. Instead, the British chef holds it, insults it, then throws it back at the camera. If you've eaten a Circus Peanut, you probably understand the unspoken critique. If you haven't, it may surprise you to find out that this orange-colored candy tastes like banana. Thanks to its distinct peanut shape, orange color, banana flavor, and not-quite-marshmallow texture, many people find Circus Peanuts confusing in concept with no redeeming factors.
Candy corn is another big head-scratcher, thanks to its subtle but unidentifiable flavor. It's just sweet, with little flavor variation to differentiate it. At least, that's true of the classic candy corn. Brach's did come out with a Turkey Dinner candy corn mix in recent years that included cranberry, green bean, stuffing, roast turkey, apple pie, and coffee-flavored candies. Perhaps if Ramsay tried some of those first, the original candy corn wouldn't seem so bad in comparison. However, on its own, he declared it to be "earwax in the shape of a rotten tooth" — a scathing criticism.