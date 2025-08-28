Gordon Ramsay Won't Eat This Old School Candy. Here's Why

When it comes to selecting Halloween candy to pass out, do you prioritize price, convenience, or the quality of the candy itself? One thing you're most likely not considering is Gordon Ramsay's opinion. However, while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the famously unfiltered celebrity chef shared five of the absolute worst things to pass out on Halloween. Only three were actually candy; the others were apples and pennies. But somewhat shockingly, Smarties, an iconic vintage candy originally made with World War II-era bullet-making equipment, topped the list. In the clip, Ramsay couldn't even swallow the treats, spitting out a mouthful almost as soon as they hit his tongue. Describing the candy as "the perfect combination of aspirin and Tums," that only "dummies" would eat, the TV personality's opinion on the matter was perfectly clear.

It's easy to see where he's coming from, but there's something pleasing about the small, concave pastel discs lined up so neatly in the cellophane wrapper. According to its website, Smarties come in six distinct flavors: orange-cream, pineapple, cherry, strawberry, grape, and orange. Since pink is paired with cherry, the green discs are actually strawberry. Also according to the website, Smarties have been a popular Halloween treat for several decades. Of course, this may have more to do with their low price point. Another reason to opt for Smarties (Ramsay's opinion notwithstanding) is that they don't contain any of the nine major food allergens, making them a good choice for classroom use, too.