This Iconic Vintage Candy Was Originally Made With Machinery From WWI

If you've ever gone trick-or-treating or just really enjoy a good bulk candy bag, it's safe to say you're familiar with Smarties (or "Rockets," to avoid confusion with the British candies of the same name). And it doesn't hurt that these candies are gluten-free, peanut-free, and vegan. But how familiar are you with their origins?

Smarties as we know them today got their start back in the 1940s, when British engineer and bona fide candy connoisseur Edward Dee moved to New Jersey with his family and set up Ce De Candy. The company would eventually adopt the name of its most popular product and become the Smarties Candy Company. This all sounds like a fairly unsurprising origin story, save for one thing — the original candies were made using old wartime pellet machines designed to compress gunpowder into ammunition. That's right! Instead of making bullets, Dee made candy.

While sources differ on whether the machinery came from the First or Second World War, a CBC interview with Dee's granddaughter, Liz, stated that not only did the pellet machines come from World War I, but the first prototypes of the candy were made in England. Either way, Dee didn't use the machinery until after WWII to make the sugary tablets known as Smarties. In another interview with Inc., Liz said that her grandfather first began selling the candies out of his New Jersey garage after having grown up in England in a family of candy makers. He eventually set up his own factory in Bloomfield, New Jersey, followed by another in Toronto, Canada, paving the way for Smarties to become a staple of Halloween bags and kids' parties for decades to come.