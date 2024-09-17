What Flavor Are Candy Circus Peanuts, Anyway?

For most trick-or-treaters, rodeo fans, and general candy enthusiasts, circus peanuts rank somewhere between raisins and candy corn on the list of sweets to skip. The orange, spongey, legume doppelgänger is so famously disliked that it shares a divisive icon status with black licorice, pineapple pizza, and love-it-or-hate-it cilantro. But, while almost anybody could identify those other three items in a blind taste test, circus peanuts are more mysterious.

Circus peanuts have been made by a variety of different companies over the last couple hundred years, so their packaging has varied. But neither the jaunty, crooked smile covering a bag of Brach's circus peanuts, nor the unsettling clown floating across the Spangler version betray the true flavor inside: Artificial banana.

This reveal will leave anyone who's actually had a circus peanut remarking, "Sure, why not?" And anyone who's ever had a banana wouldn't be wrong to dispute the circus peanut's purported fruit flavor. But Brach's, Spangler, and a few others have asserted banana as the taste that most people will narrowly be able to identify.