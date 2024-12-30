How To Choose The Best Kiwis At The Grocery Store, Every Time
It's easy to spot ripe bananas based on the shade of their skins, and we've learned how to pick a ripe avocado by its color and feel, but how do you know if more elusive fruits such as kiwis are any good? Luckily, the process is not too different from finding a perfectly ripe avocado.
To get the best kiwi at the grocery store, go for one that has a rough, fuzzy skin. Once you've confirmed that the outside looks good, abide by the squeeze test next. A ripe kiwi should be mostly firm when you press your fingers into its skin, with only a slight give. A kiwi with super soft flesh is likely already spoiled and will feel mushy. Alternatively, one that's quite hard is not yet ready to eat and will taste way too vegetal. It's best to leave those picks on the shelf.
Always make sure the kiwi is free from any blemishes or bruising too, as some of these fragile fruits could have been damaged while in transit to the store. And hey, don't worry about leaving those less-than-perfect batches behind. Some commercial grocery stores repurpose unsold (but usable) fruits by slicing and serving them pre-cut in containers, or using them in their bakeries to minimize food wastage.
Other ways to ensure a kiwi is sweet and ready-to-eat
For further confirmation that your kiwi is the best of the bunch, give the fruit a sniff next. A kiwi should give off a light, fruity aroma. No scent is a sign of an underripe pick as the sugars inside have not had time to release, while a sour smell is an indication of overripeness.
To help prolong their shelf-life, the best way to store ripe kiwis is in the fridge. You can then plan to eat the fruit within five or 10 days, whether as a snack or a smoothie. You could even cook kiwi in savory recipes, especially since the fruit is great at tenderizing meats too. In case your kiwis happen to be a little unripe, leaving them on the counter is a better choice. The fruits will continue to mature in the open air.
Once you're ready, slice that kiwi open and sink a spoon into its soft flesh. It should taste sweet, juicy, and slightly tangy. That's when you'll know your hunt for the best and sweetest pick was a success. Even though it's difficult to spot a ripe kiwi at first glance, the exploration process is well worth it to taste this delicious tropical treat.