How To Choose The Best Kiwis At The Grocery Store, Every Time

It's easy to spot ripe bananas based on the shade of their skins, and we've learned how to pick a ripe avocado by its color and feel, but how do you know if more elusive fruits such as kiwis are any good? Luckily, the process is not too different from finding a perfectly ripe avocado.

To get the best kiwi at the grocery store, go for one that has a rough, fuzzy skin. Once you've confirmed that the outside looks good, abide by the squeeze test next. A ripe kiwi should be mostly firm when you press your fingers into its skin, with only a slight give. A kiwi with super soft flesh is likely already spoiled and will feel mushy. Alternatively, one that's quite hard is not yet ready to eat and will taste way too vegetal. It's best to leave those picks on the shelf.

Always make sure the kiwi is free from any blemishes or bruising too, as some of these fragile fruits could have been damaged while in transit to the store. And hey, don't worry about leaving those less-than-perfect batches behind. Some commercial grocery stores repurpose unsold (but usable) fruits by slicing and serving them pre-cut in containers, or using them in their bakeries to minimize food wastage.