Taco Bell's Signature Quesadilla Gets Even Better With This Hack

Taco Bell is one of the most dependable fast food spots. Unlike some strictly regional fast food offerings, Taco Bell can be found in all 50 states, and its pretty consistent with its iconic menu items no matter where you go. Taco Bell also has some downsides that can be somewhat consistent across stores, such as the cheese in a quesadilla or burrito not always being fully melted. Luckily, there's an extremely simple (and free) way to make sure your Taco Bell order is cooked just how you want it, and it's one of many Taco Bell menu hacks that truly does require a little thinking outside the bun: Ask for it double-grilled.

If you're ordering through the Taco Bell app, you can request this under the special instructions field, or if you're ordering in person, just ask the Taco Bell employee to grill your quesadilla twice as long. I've personally been ordering quesadillas from Taco Bell like this for years. Before I had it double-grilled, I'd usually have to reheat some of the order in my toaster oven to get the cheese melted again and the tortilla toasty. For a cheese quesadilla, it makes every bite runny and gooey, especially those final bites near the end. Where double-grilled really shines, though, is with a chicken or steak quesadilla. It thoroughly heats the protein, and the residual warmth keeps the cheese melted, making every bite satisfying.