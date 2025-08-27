Ground Beef Fudge Is Exactly What It Sounds Like — And Its History Is Just As Rich

If you're ready to give beef fudge a try in your own kitchen, there are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind. In some recipes, it's recommended that you use leftover roast to create beef fudge, rather than ground beef crumbles. Running your beef through a food processor (or meat grinder — be sure to toss your beef in the freezer for a few minutes before grinding) before you add it to your fudge may help to smooth out the texture if you decide to go this route. If you're really feeling like you want to up the protein in your recipe (more power to you), some recipes recommended doubling up on the beef and leaving out other additions, like nuts and chocolate.

As with most fudge recipes, you'll want to keep a candy thermometer on hand to ensure that your beef fudge is hitting the right temperature before you pour it into a pan to cool (this can stop your fudge from developing a grainy texture). Not feeling the idea of adding ground beef to chocolate fudge? We get it. Another option if you want a similar flavor without the texture of ground beef crumbles: Try using beef fat (or tallow) to replace some or all of the butter in your fudge recipe. Doing so can add rich, deep flavors without feeling like you've bitten into something that's half-burger, half-dessert.