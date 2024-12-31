Thinking Of Grinding Your Own Burger Meat? Don't Skip This Chilling Hack

When it comes to building the absolute best burger, different people want different things. Maybe you prefer a seeded bun while someone else wants a pretzel bun, or you're certain pickles belong on a burger when another person disagrees. But one thing that absolutely matters is the quality of beef. You can purchase ground meat at your local grocery store — which does save you time — but if you want to control the burger's flavor, fat content, and quality, then you're better off grinding your own meat. But before putting your meat in the grinder, make sure everything — including the equipment — is nice and cold.

Grinding your own meat means you can use multiple varieties of protein to create your perfect burger. You can use just chuck steak, which lets you easily turn ground beef into tender burgers, or mix chuck with a few other cuts, such as round and sirloin to adjust the marbling and texture. But before you grind the meat, stick it in the refrigerator to make sure it hasn't had time to soften up prior to grinding, or you could risk what's known as smearing the fat.