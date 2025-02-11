Canned Tuna Sold At Major Retailers Recalled Due To Safety Risk
Listen up lovers of canned tuna. You're going to want to check your shelves, as Tri-Union Seafoods has voluntarily recalled some of its canned tuna products. Impacted canned tuna products were sold under the labels of Genova, Trader Joe's, Van Camp's, and H-E-B. The recall was issued following a finding that the cans' easy-open pull tab top had a fault that makes the cans potentially vulnerable to leakage or even possible clostridium botulinum contamination. So far, no illnesses have yet been reported in association with this recall.
The potential for clostridium botulism pollution in the recalled products is serious because the bacteria can cause serious and even fatal illness in those who are exposed to it. Symptoms of botulism include difficulty swallowing, nausea, changes in vision, and weakness in the face. Cans impacted by the recall should not be used. Even if the cans look to be functional, and don't have signs of deformation, they should still be disposed of or returned immediately. Dented cans can also be a concern for those looking out for botulism in their foods. There are also some signs to check for potential spoilage in home-canned foods that may indicate contaminants such as clostridium botulinum.
What to know about the canned tuna recall
The H-E-B cans were only sold in Texas. The Trader Joe's cans were sold in 19 states, including Kansas, Illinois, Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky, and New York. Impacted Geneva cans were sold in 5-ounce and 7-ounce containers in both major and independent retailers across the country, including Publix, Safeway, Kroger, and H-E-B. The Van Camp's cans of tuna were sold in New Jersey, Florida, and Pennsylvania.
You can identify recalled cans by checking the Universal Product Code, can code, and "best if used by" date. Impacted can codes, UPCs, and other identifying information can be found on the FDA website. If you are in possession of recalled cans you can return them to your place of purchase for a full refund or simply dispose of them. You can also contact Tri-Union Seafoods for further questions or concerns at 833-374-0171, or by sending an email to support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com.