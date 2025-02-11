Canned Tuna Sold At Major Retailers Recalled Due To Safety Risk

Listen up lovers of canned tuna. You're going to want to check your shelves, as Tri-Union Seafoods has voluntarily recalled some of its canned tuna products. Impacted canned tuna products were sold under the labels of Genova, Trader Joe's, Van Camp's, and H-E-B. The recall was issued following a finding that the cans' easy-open pull tab top had a fault that makes the cans potentially vulnerable to leakage or even possible clostridium botulinum contamination. So far, no illnesses have yet been reported in association with this recall.

The potential for clostridium botulism pollution in the recalled products is serious because the bacteria can cause serious and even fatal illness in those who are exposed to it. Symptoms of botulism include difficulty swallowing, nausea, changes in vision, and weakness in the face. Cans impacted by the recall should not be used. Even if the cans look to be functional, and don't have signs of deformation, they should still be disposed of or returned immediately. Dented cans can also be a concern for those looking out for botulism in their foods. There are also some signs to check for potential spoilage in home-canned foods that may indicate contaminants such as clostridium botulinum.