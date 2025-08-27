Some People Are Upset Once They Learn Which Company Owns Habit Burger & Grill. Here's Why

The year is 1969, and you're in the beautiful beach town of Santa Barbara, California. After a morning of surfing at Campus Point, you stop at the newly opened The Habit to grab a burger for 24 cents. Fast-forward over 50 years, and you can still stop at this fast-casual burger chain (but you have to shell out a bit more for your meal). With a slightly different name, Habit Burger & Grill still exudes a laid-back vibe and serves up "fresh, feel good food." But, under new ownership, some longterm patrons feel that certain elements, including food quality, has shifted.

In March 2020, Yum! Brands, the massive corporation behind KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, acquired Habit Burger for approximately $375 million. Despite the acquisition, the Habit continued to be managed as an independent brand. Customers have always appreciated Habit for its commitment to quality and flavor, and its local California roots. However, many feel that since corporate ownership took over, those qualities have eroded. Others simply don't like that a corporation with a portfolio of 50,000 restaurants now owns a once-local chain.

For context, the growth of Habit Burger & Grill has traditionally been slow and organic. The second location didn't open until 1997 in Ventura, another beach town just 30 minutes south of Santa Barbara. By 2007, there were 17 locations throughout California. Then, a private equity firm called KarpReilly acquired majority ownership and began franchising the small restaurant chain and expanding more aggressively.