Carla Hall's Simple Secret For Avoiding Tough, Dry Biscuits

You may know larger-than-life TV personality Carla Hall from her time on Bravo's "Top Chef" or ABC's "The Chew," and she brings her quirky, infectious personality to everything food. It's clear that food connects her to people, and that couldn't be more evident than in her attachment to her grandmother's homemade biscuits. You can certainly visit a venerated, ideally Southern, biscuit restaurant like Loveless Cafe in Nashville to sample their iconic biscuits, or Hall can help you make your own at home.

Hall is a biscuit expert and has a slew of tips for home bakers hoping to achieve biscuit glory, ranging from using frozen grated butter in the dough to suggesting bakers work quickly so that the dough doesn't become a sticky mess. Perhaps her biggest, and most straightforward, tip is to simply be gentle with the dough. Buttermilk is important for biscuit-making, and in Hall's perfect buttermilk biscuit recipe on her website, she advises, "Don't beat your biscuits to death. They need to be massaged with care. You want to be tender, loving, not aggressive or rough."