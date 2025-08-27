Martha Stewart Knows How To Save Your Drain From Excess Cooking Oil
Martha Stewart has tips for everything, whether it's the secret to her French toast or her genius way of making Mason jar salads. That being said, even the doyenne of domesticity has to deal with life's grimier side from time to time. Nobody could've produced this much media about home cooking without producing veritable baths of cooking grease as well. Naturally, Stewart has a grease disposal method that keeps it far from your precious kitchen pipes. In a clip posted to her TikTok, she revealed that she uses paper towels to soak up cooking grease while it's still warm.
@marthastewart
Dispose of your used cooking oil with this easy technique! #cookingtip #cookingtok
It's important to clarify that you should not place your fingertips near molten fat, but rather use paper towels to absorb the grease before it completely cools. Cleaning the pan while it's still warm leaves less stubborn residue, as some types of grease solidify at room temperature. After wiping the greasy cookware, you can dispose of the paper towels and wash the surface with dish soap as usual.
More ways to trash or reuse your cooking grease
Not all oily substances are salvageable, but bacon grease is the premier kitchen byproduct for pulling double duty. After you've whipped up a batch of rashers, you can strain the bacon fat through a cheesecloth and store it in a container. It can even last in the refrigerator for up to six months. Bacon fat is great for tasty fried green tomatoes, and it's a welcome addition to homemade mayonnaise. You can also use grease from cooked ground beef and fish, but keep in mind that these flavors will transfer to your food.
When handling hot oil isn't on the schedule, and Martha Stewart's paper towel trick seems unfit, there are plenty of other ways to get rid of the stuff. Some people drain grease into leftover glass jars and bottles before throwing them away. You can also use flour to absorb smaller amounts of oil, making it easy to dump the contents of your pan into the trash. Some products, like FryAway on Amazon, harden the oil into a solid that pops out in a single (and rather nightmarish) Frisbee shape. Any of these solutions will be better than letting a bunch of oil clog your kitchen's drain pipes.