Martha Stewart Knows How To Save Your Drain From Excess Cooking Oil

Martha Stewart has tips for everything, whether it's the secret to her French toast or her genius way of making Mason jar salads. That being said, even the doyenne of domesticity has to deal with life's grimier side from time to time. Nobody could've produced this much media about home cooking without producing veritable baths of cooking grease as well. Naturally, Stewart has a grease disposal method that keeps it far from your precious kitchen pipes. In a clip posted to her TikTok, she revealed that she uses paper towels to soak up cooking grease while it's still warm.

It's important to clarify that you should not place your fingertips near molten fat, but rather use paper towels to absorb the grease before it completely cools. Cleaning the pan while it's still warm leaves less stubborn residue, as some types of grease solidify at room temperature. After wiping the greasy cookware, you can dispose of the paper towels and wash the surface with dish soap as usual.