The Secret To Martha Stewart's French Toast Isn't In The Recipe

Martha Stewart has been a hard-charging entrepreneur for decades, so she starts her morning with a hearty breakfast routine to help her power through the day. Still, as she's the queen of intricate homemaking and kitchen tips, it's only natural she'd have a personal spin on the more decadent breakfast entry of French toast. However, the secret to this breakfast delight might not lie within the recipe itself.

When making her French toast, Stewart tends to use a boatload of cooking oil, coating the bottom of the skillet or griddle. She posted a video on her Instagram, showing homemade French toast sizzling in a pan without getting bogged down. Rather than resulting in a soggy slice, this technique gave the bread a firm crust.

Some folks might be scratching their heads trying to figure out why she'd use so much oil, but it's actually kind of genius. If we're following the rules of fried food — a combination of batter and hot oil — French toast works well with this method. The bread is soaked in an egg and heavy cream mixture before being tossed in piping-hot oil. This shallow-frying method crisps the bottom of the toast, making it crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.