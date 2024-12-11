The Practical Way To Use Your Grease From Cooked Ground Beef

A little grease in ground beef is tasty, but too much can make your dish an oily mess. Just like throwing away bacon grease is a mistake, so too is binning beef grease without a second thought. One of the biggest reasons to keep it around is that beef grease is an exceptional catch-all for flavor. This is because the flavorful compounds found in spices and herbs break down and become concentrated in fat. The result is a ridiculously tasty grease that can be used to impart different aromas to a variety of dishes. For example, say you're cooking spaghetti with a ground beef sauce. Once you drain the grease, some of it can be mixed with garlic and herbs and cooked in a pot. After the herbs become fragrant, this aromatic grease can be added to your sauce for an extra punch of flavor.

Similarly, ground beef grease can be used to add nuance to soups, gravies, roux, or sautéed vegetables. Its high smoke point also makes it a good choice for frying things like eggs, hash browns, and even French fries. In fact, McDonald's used beef tallow for its fries until the 1990s. For reference, beef tallow is rendered beef fat, specifically made from dense fat found on a cow's kidneys. While the fat from ground beef isn't exactly the same (tallow comes from subcutaneous fat with high triglycerides and ground beef fat is intramuscular), they can be used in similar ways for flavoring.