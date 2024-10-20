Should You Store Avocados At Room Temperature Or In The Fridge?

If you're a sucker for some creamy guacamole or avocado toast, having avocados on hand in your kitchen is a must. However, these fruits can be finicky if you don't store them correctly. So, should you keep them on your counter or tucked away in your fridge? Well, if they're not ripe, you should definitely keep them out.

Unripe avocados, which are what you'll usually find at the store, are hard and green, while ripe avocados will yield when squeezed lightly and have dark green or dark brown skin. Unripe avocados do best stored at room temperature because the refrigerator will slow down the ripening process. On a countertop, unripe avocados will take between four and five days to ripen, though they should be checked daily. The reason why avocados ripen slower in the fridge is because the cool temps and humidity control help slow the production of ethylene gas, which avocados and other fruits release. Ethylene gas hastens ripening, which is why you can ripen avocados with other fruit, as the extra gas will work to speed up the process.

On the other hand, if you have ripe avocados you need to keep fresh, you can store them in your fridge. However, they should be used within five days. The riper an avocado is, the sooner it will have to be used, so make sure to check it each day for overly soft, mushy flesh or signs of mold. If an avocado has a funky odor or flesh with black or brown spots when you cut into it, you're best off tossing it.