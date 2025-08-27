We Were Nostalgic For This Classic Chewing Gum, But Now We Wish We Had Left It In The Past

Nostalgia makes us do funny things. Advertisers recognize it as a powerful tool and use it to get us to spend money by playing songs from our youth in commercials. Even fast food chains recognize the power of this strategy by digging into the past for menu gold. Foods we grew up with call to us until we finally try them again, hoping to relive the good old days when something as simple as bubble gum could chase away all our cares. But sometimes, that journey back in time leaves us filled with disappointment and regret rather than bringing us the temporary joy we're looking for.

When Chowhound ranked several chewing gums, it became painfully obvious that some things are better left in the past. Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape, a type of chewing gum that comes rolled up in a brightly colored round plastic container, didn't fare well. In fact, it came in dead last because it simply didn't have a flavor or texture that could live up to those high expectations that nostalgia creates. Our reviewer found that Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape started out tasting like pure sugar, rather than having the anticipated bubble gum flavor, and quickly lost its taste (though this is common among other gums on the list). Unlike the other products considered, Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape started out soft and got progressively softer, so much so that our reviewer worried about accidentally swallowing it.