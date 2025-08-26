The Labor Day Sausage Switch That Leaves Hot Dogs In The Dust

Labor Day is the unofficial send off of summer, meaning it's the last time to truly enjoy staple picnic dishes until next season. Of course, hot dogs and burgers aren't just for the summer and can be enjoyed in any season, but they always taste a little bit better at a barbecue. While these foods may be a summer classic, one upgrade should have you switching out your hot dogs for a spicier meat this holiday: chorizo sausage.

Chorizo is a Spanish sausage consisting of pork, garlic, and smoked paprika. While it originated in Spain, there are many varieties of chorizo. The Mexican version is the most popular kind in the United States, and there is a difference between Spanish and Mexican chorizo when it comes to texture and flavor. Mexican chorizo tends to be more crumbly because it's made from fresh pork, rather than dried and cured pork. It's also less smoky and more spicy than Spanish chorizo thanks to the use of chiles rather than smoked paprika. Depending on which kind you use, chorizo does offer a different flavor profile compared to hot dogs, but still holds the same shape. Turn the sausages into a chorizo dog with any toppings you like and it's the perfect picnic dish. If you're looking for a hot dog substitute that almost looks like the real thing but tastes, dare we say, even better, chorizo sausage is for you.