Burgers Aren't Just For Summer — One Ingredient Gives Them A Fall-Inspired Twist

Burgers are widely considered a summer staple: beef, cheese, pickles, maybe some bacon. However, great cooks know that breaking the rules often yields the best results, and fruits can be incorporated into many savory dishes. For example, prunes pair deliciously well with bacon in sandwiches, and strawberries can elevate a few savory meals. In a similar vein, adding apples to burgers is a great way to give your meal a fall-inspired twist. It's fun and changes how you think about balance in one of the world's best handheld meals.

Apples offer a few things most burger toppings don't, including crunch that holds up to heat, and subtle sweetness that enhances savory flavors. Tomatoes can be sloppy, and lettuce adds weight but little flavor, but apples hold their own in both taste and texture.

However, not all apples are created equal. Honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples are ideal for incorporating into burgers. Honeycrisp offers a sweet, balanced crunch, and Granny Smith gives more tartness, perfect for balancing rich cheeses or fatty meats. The size of the apple pieces also matters. If they are too thin, they could disappear, and you will lose the crunch you're after. On the contrary, if they are too thick, they will overwhelm every bite you take. Apples are incredibly easy to come by, and even though they're mostly harvested during the fall season, they are now usually available year-round.