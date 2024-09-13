This Trader Joe's Margarita Hack Couldn't Be Easier (Just Add Tequila)

A big beautiful pitcher of margaritas at a party — replete with proper glassware and salted rims that glimmer like tiny diamonds in the sun — is an invitation; a simple signal to guests that they are not only welcome, but warmly looked after. For the host, however, that same signature batch of cocktails is a lot of work. There are limes to squeeze — rinds piling higher as the juice seems to only trickle in — and there are measures of triple sec to balance with tequila for just the right amount of sweetness.

If you're preparing margaritas in smaller quantities, there is an easier recipe that also keeps your hands free for toasts: A bottle of Trader Joe's organic jalapeño limeade. It even gives your drink an extra kick, without having to slice up yet another ingredient for your homemade mix.