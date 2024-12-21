The Pro-Tip For Making Frozen Cocktails That Don't Melt Instantly

Frozen cocktails are perfectly sweet and frosty drinks that almost any imbiber can appreciate. Not only are these endlessly fun to drink, but the refreshing mix of sweet juice, warming alcohol, and chilled textures makes it an ideal beverage for almost any occasion. Still, these novelty beverages do come with one big drawback, and that is that they melt fast. We can't sip them much quicker or we'll end up with a brain freeze, so how do we prevent this treat from turning into a chilled, chunky mess? There are a few different ways to get a perfectly blended cocktail, but one of the best is to slightly tweak your drink's recipe to include less alcohol.

Before you balk at the idea of lowering the ABV of your frozen margarita or lemon vodka slush, hear us out. Alcohol freezes at a much lower temperature than juice or water. That's why spirits don't freeze in traditional freezers. This isn't a problem for cold cocktails that aren't frozen, but it is why alcohol might be the reason behind your frozen cocktails quickly disintegrating into a liquid mess.

To stop your chilled drinks from turning into lukewarm soup, start using slightly less alcohol in your recipe than you would in a standard drink. A little adjustment can go a long way but try to keep the ABV no higher than 15%. With the silky texture and sweet, fruity flavors of these cocktails, you will probably won't even notice the difference.