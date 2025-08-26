Swap Olives For This Briny Bite For A New Take On Your Next Martini

Dirty martinis are definitely having a moment, and some say the dirtier — in the traditional variation, the more olive brine — the better. But why not swap out the classic olive profile for a decidedly southern take on the dirty martini by using pickled okra? An abundant crop in the south, and traditionally hailing from West Africa, okra has a crisp, vegetal flavor that becomes pleasantly piquant with pickling and is a welcome variation on an iconic theme.

For this dirty southern martini, you can buy pickled okra at the grocery store, or if you have some okra from the garden or market, it is pretty easy to make them yourself (and it also makes a great hostess gift along with a bottle of gin or vodka). For the at-home treatment, you'll need a brine made from water, vinegar, salt, and spices like dill seeds, peppercorns, or garlic, and then to seal the pretty Mason jars vertically packed with okra using a stovetop canning process. Just be sure to brush up on canning basics to ensure food safety. If using your favorite store-bought okra, you can use either original or hot okra if you like your martini a bit fiery.