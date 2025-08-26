Swap Olives For This Briny Bite For A New Take On Your Next Martini
Dirty martinis are definitely having a moment, and some say the dirtier — in the traditional variation, the more olive brine — the better. But why not swap out the classic olive profile for a decidedly southern take on the dirty martini by using pickled okra? An abundant crop in the south, and traditionally hailing from West Africa, okra has a crisp, vegetal flavor that becomes pleasantly piquant with pickling and is a welcome variation on an iconic theme.
For this dirty southern martini, you can buy pickled okra at the grocery store, or if you have some okra from the garden or market, it is pretty easy to make them yourself (and it also makes a great hostess gift along with a bottle of gin or vodka). For the at-home treatment, you'll need a brine made from water, vinegar, salt, and spices like dill seeds, peppercorns, or garlic, and then to seal the pretty Mason jars vertically packed with okra using a stovetop canning process. Just be sure to brush up on canning basics to ensure food safety. If using your favorite store-bought okra, you can use either original or hot okra if you like your martini a bit fiery.
It's all about the okra brine ratios
Traditionally, a dirty martini only calls for brine and your choice of gin or vodka, and perhaps a splash of vermouth. Because of these minimal ingredients, the most important aspects of a sublime dirty martini are getting the ratios right, and properly chilling the glass. For this southern take on a standard dirty martini, start with ¼ ounce of okra brine per 2 ounces of vodka or gin. You can always add more in ¼ ounce increments and then stir or shake again. If you are going full-on filthy martini, up the brine to more than half an ounce from the start.
From there, a well-chilled glass is key. You can either rest some ice cubes in your cocktail glass while you are preparing the drink or put the glasses in the refrigerator or freezer for 10 to 15 minutes. Don't forget the final nod to okra by gracing the glass with a few whole pieces of pickled okra on a cocktail stick to garnish. Bonus, the pickled okra has more of a bite than the olive rendition, making the garnish almost more of a snack. Okra certainly makes for a dirty martini riff worth exploring — simple, bracingly cold, southern, briny, and highly quaffable.