Rick Steves' Unexpected Advice On Ordering Off The Tourist Menu While Traveling Europe

When you're about to embark on a trip to one of the food capitals of the world, there's no doubt you've been told, "Eat where the locals eat." This is logical — locals know the best spots, the most authentic dishes, and the places that aren't marked with tourist prices. But travel writer and guide Rick Steves has a slightly surprising take. Instead of always hunting down the local favorite spots, he stated on his travel blog, Rick Steves' Europe, that a tourist menu can actually have a few benefits worth considering.

For starters, there's the matter of accessibility. Tourist menus are usually translated into English and several other languages. This removes one of the biggest barriers to eating out when abroad, ordering without fear of making a mistake. This is ironically one of the "red flags" travel foodies say to look out for when choosing a restaurant — those big menus with four different languages and a flag next to each of them. But hey, not all of us speak French or Italian.

Yes, restaurants geared towards tourists can be more expensive, but the price can sometimes work to your advantage. Many countries in Europe offer fixed-price tourist menus that include multiple courses, as well as bread and dessert, and sometimes even wine or beer, all for a reasonable set amount. So, if you want a large meal to try a variety of dishes, this can be a convenient option. Plus, since the tourist-friendly restaurant will likely speak English, you can confirm the set price to make sure you're not spending more than what you intended.