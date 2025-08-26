What David Chang Really Meant When He Called This Essential Knife 'Disposable'
If you're a regular in the kitchen, you probably know the necessity of having a range of knives and likely have your favorite one that you draw for without thinking. David Chang, celebrity chef and restaurateur, has made serious ripples in the culinary world, whether through the Momofuku restaurant group or his innovations to Asian classics. The chef and TV personality is known to hold some pretty controversial opinions (he is incredibly anti-grill when it comes to burgers, FYI) but is also a treasure trove of helpful cooking hacks or tips for finding the best local foods when traveling. This time round, the chef has made a loud statement in a video feature with GQ where he claims that the serrated knife is essentially "disposable."
Yep, the good old serrated knife known for coming in handy for cutting through tough baguettes, pizzas, or even pineapples might not be as long-lasting as you think. Even while Chang refers to the jagged knife as "disposable" he also maintains that it is an important knife worth keeping near. Chang goes on to explain that "at some point, you're gonna have to throw it away," because the serrated knife eventually becomes blunt and useless. This will mean putting it to rest to welcome a new one into your kitchen — so no need to toss it out right away, just be prepared to inevitably part ways someday.
How to take good care of your serrated knife so it lasts longer
It is always a good idea to maintain your go-to kitchen tools, and a knife as important as a serrated one (it is among the top five starter knives that celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian says home cooks should definitely own), is no exception. As with all knives, caring for a serrated knife takes some attention and safety precautions. One of the best ways to preserve a serrated knife is by sharpening it (without ruining the blade, of course. To do this, you'll want to consider specialized tools to sharpen the knife such as a rat tail file, an electric sharpener, or ceramic sharpening steel. Every serrated knife is different, so be sure to use the correct tool which best support the gullets (that's the little gaps) to get the knife adequately sharp and ready to use.
Other ways to preserve your serrated knives include reconsidering your cleaning methods. Even while it may be advisable and incredibly useful to pop your serrated knife in the dishwasher, it isn't always recommended since the harsh chemicals and heat have the potential to degrade and blunt your knife overtime. You might instead want to wash your knife with some mild soap and warm water. Beyond this, rust can be another top factor for eroding your knife and lessening its longevity. The best way to prevent this is by drying your knife right away rather than leaving it to dry. Watch out for moisture-dense environments too, this might be sneakily contributing to rust and force you to chuck out your fav serrated side kick.