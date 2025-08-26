What David Chang Really Meant When He Called This Essential Knife 'Disposable'

If you're a regular in the kitchen, you probably know the necessity of having a range of knives and likely have your favorite one that you draw for without thinking. David Chang, celebrity chef and restaurateur, has made serious ripples in the culinary world, whether through the Momofuku restaurant group or his innovations to Asian classics. The chef and TV personality is known to hold some pretty controversial opinions (he is incredibly anti-grill when it comes to burgers, FYI) but is also a treasure trove of helpful cooking hacks or tips for finding the best local foods when traveling. This time round, the chef has made a loud statement in a video feature with GQ where he claims that the serrated knife is essentially "disposable."

Yep, the good old serrated knife known for coming in handy for cutting through tough baguettes, pizzas, or even pineapples might not be as long-lasting as you think. Even while Chang refers to the jagged knife as "disposable" he also maintains that it is an important knife worth keeping near. Chang goes on to explain that "at some point, you're gonna have to throw it away," because the serrated knife eventually becomes blunt and useless. This will mean putting it to rest to welcome a new one into your kitchen — so no need to toss it out right away, just be prepared to inevitably part ways someday.