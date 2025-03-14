Why David Chang Never Grills His Burgers
Celebrity chef, restaurateur, and author David Chang isn't impressed by the grilled burgers that took you so long to perfect. While one bestselling cookbook author and chef isn't falling for fancy burger upgrades, the simple act of grilling burgers at the next summer gathering is a big no-no for Chang (no matter how many genius hacks you use to make it as juicy as possible). In an episode of "The David Chang Show," the Michelin star-winning chef lays out his controversial argument. The founder of the Momofuku restaurant group feels so strongly against the idea that he swears that the only flavor you're really able to taste with grilled burgers is "carbonized crap" or the remnants of whatever hasn't been scraped off the grill. Ouch.
Chang's potentially unpopular opinion is centered around the overall taste and texture of a grilled burger. In the podcast episode, he explains how hard it is to achieve that characteristic smokiness that makes burgers so tasty. As Chang said on his podcast, "You would need to cook a burger over charcoal for 12 hours to get that smoky flavor". While your nostalgic grilled burger isn't highly favored by this expert chef, you don't have to wipe it off the menu completely. He merely believes that you're better off making use of your cast iron skillet or griddle to whip up a burger that oozes real flavor.
Why you should use your stovetop for better-tasting burgers
Your cast iron skillet or frying pan is the summer cooking essential you probably didn't anticipate dragging out, but in truth, the stove is where you'll actually be breaking a sweat before you take your first juicy burger bite. David Chang's belief isn't as outlandish (even if slightly soul-shaking) as you might think. Preparing your burgers on the stovetop is technically more logical as searing them over the charcoal fire allows for the juices to drip and waste. This is unproblematic for barbecuing longer meats, but your burgers end up lackluster. Cooking over the stove ensures that your burger can easily soak up its juices and seasonings, leaving you with a moist and softer textured burger.
The added seasonings from your cast iron skillet will surely add some richness to your burgers, too. A sprinkling of paprika and other smoky seasonings can subtly mimic the smokiness missing from the coal fire. Even if you have to step into the kitchen and miss out on the garden fun for a few minutes, you'll be back outside enjoying a burger that is expert-approved and deeply flavorful. As Chang advises, you can always enjoy meats like chicken thighs, lamb chops, pork, and even corn on the grill, and give the burgers the special in-door treatment they deserve.