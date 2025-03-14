Why David Chang Never Grills His Burgers

Celebrity chef, restaurateur, and author David Chang isn't impressed by the grilled burgers that took you so long to perfect. While one bestselling cookbook author and chef isn't falling for fancy burger upgrades, the simple act of grilling burgers at the next summer gathering is a big no-no for Chang (no matter how many genius hacks you use to make it as juicy as possible). In an episode of "The David Chang Show," the Michelin star-winning chef lays out his controversial argument. The founder of the Momofuku restaurant group feels so strongly against the idea that he swears that the only flavor you're really able to taste with grilled burgers is "carbonized crap" or the remnants of whatever hasn't been scraped off the grill. Ouch.

Chang's potentially unpopular opinion is centered around the overall taste and texture of a grilled burger. In the podcast episode, he explains how hard it is to achieve that characteristic smokiness that makes burgers so tasty. As Chang said on his podcast, "You would need to cook a burger over charcoal for 12 hours to get that smoky flavor". While your nostalgic grilled burger isn't highly favored by this expert chef, you don't have to wipe it off the menu completely. He merely believes that you're better off making use of your cast iron skillet or griddle to whip up a burger that oozes real flavor.