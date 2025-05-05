The 5 Starter Knives Geoffrey Zakarian Recommends For Home Cooks

If you're more of a diner than a chef, your idea of kitchen knives may only extend to butter knives and dinner knives. However, the ultimate guide to kitchen knives is extensive. It's easy to feel like you need to go out and buy lots of premium knives if you want to prepare food properly, but this isn't quite true. If you need guidance, you can start with a few affordable options, including some recommendations from celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian. A judge on "Chopped" and a co-host of "The Kitchen," Zakarian spoke exclusively with Chowhound to help promote the City Harvest charity's Summer in the City event, which raises money to feed New Yorkers in need.

Zakarian believes a beginner chef's knife drawer should have a serrated knife, a chef's knife, a boning knife, a paring knife, and a heavy butcher knife. According to Zakarian, each has a different purpose: "You need a serrated knife for bread and tomatoes, a long serrated knife. You need a 12-inch chef's knife, you need a boning knife. You need two or three paring knives because they get beaten up and lost fast. And then you need a heavier knife like a butcher knife for chopping like a cleaver." He also recommends keeping it cheap — no more than $100 for the full set.