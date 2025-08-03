Chef David Chang's Smart Tip For Finding The Best Local Food When Traveling
When you head to a new city, it can be tough to figure out how to get the best culinary experience. You want to find hidden gems, but you don't want to miss out on great food just because something is labeled "touristy." David Chang, the double-Michelin-star chef and Momofuku restaurant mastermind, spoke with Mansion Global about his favorite ways to find the best places to eat when he's traveling and isn't sure where to begin his culinary exploration.
When asked about how he researches where to eat in a new city, Chang explained that he always tries to get recommendations from locals. "I avoid the tourist-heavy lists. Then I'll ask people in service industries — baristas, bartenders, taxi drivers — where they eat. That's how you find the places that aren't trying too hard but do everything right." Chang is known for his ability to find culinary inspiration in surprising places. He's also talked about his love for combining high-end cuisine with more readily available fare, like his caviar-topped Popeyes biscuit.
David Chang's tips for finding tasty souvenirs
When it comes to loading up on food souvenirs, David Chang also tries to stick to the same places the locals know and love. He likes to go to local food halls and grocery stores to pick up the products that let him bring home local flavor. "That's where you see what people actually buy for their homes," Chang said. "I'll load up on snacks and sauces — anything I can legally bring back. Also, airport shops in Japan? Next-level snacks."
Chang's tips can be super helpful when you're working to save money on food while you're traveling abroad. Asking locals for their favorite spots to grab a quick bite after work is more likely to lead you to affordable spots away from the hustle and bustle of overpriced restaurants geared toward tourists that don't provide a lot of value. Another great way to save cash when you're traveling: Hit up chain restaurants. They're a great way to save money, and typically, you'll find items at fast food restaurants that are different than what's on the menu at home.