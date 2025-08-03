Chef David Chang's Smart Tip For Finding The Best Local Food When Traveling

When you head to a new city, it can be tough to figure out how to get the best culinary experience. You want to find hidden gems, but you don't want to miss out on great food just because something is labeled "touristy." David Chang, the double-Michelin-star chef and Momofuku restaurant mastermind, spoke with Mansion Global about his favorite ways to find the best places to eat when he's traveling and isn't sure where to begin his culinary exploration.

When asked about how he researches where to eat in a new city, Chang explained that he always tries to get recommendations from locals. "I avoid the tourist-heavy lists. Then I'll ask people in service industries — baristas, bartenders, taxi drivers — where they eat. That's how you find the places that aren't trying too hard but do everything right." Chang is known for his ability to find culinary inspiration in surprising places. He's also talked about his love for combining high-end cuisine with more readily available fare, like his caviar-topped Popeyes biscuit.