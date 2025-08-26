Bring Depth To Store-Bought Salsa With One Roasted Ingredient

There is absolutely nothing wrong with salsa from a jar. It does its job at a last-minute party, it sits patiently in the cupboard until taco night, and more often than not it surprises us with how decent it tastes. But, if you're looking to seriously improve your store-bought salsa game, there are ways to make store-bought salsa so much better — such as bringing roasted peppers into the mix. Roasted peppers bring a smoky sweetness that store-bought salsa just cannot replicate. Once you stir some in, you have a flavor that feels way closer to homemade salsa without you needing to bring out the blender.

Bell peppers are the obvious choice when it comes to roasting since they're easy to access and easy to roast, but more adventurous cooks can take it further. Roasted poblano peppers add a subtle earthiness, for example, while jalapeños can bring some serious heat to the dip. Additionally, whole-roasted mini peppers add some big bursts of caramelized sweetness if stirred into a pre-made jar. It's a really simple tweak to solve the "flatness" that some jars of salsa have. It gives an immediate sense of the salsa being layered with a slow build of flavors, as opposed to a single note that disappears after your first dip. Scroll through Chowhound's official ranking of the most popular store-bought salsas to find your favorite, then add this missing piece to take it to new levels.