Bring Depth To Store-Bought Salsa With One Roasted Ingredient
There is absolutely nothing wrong with salsa from a jar. It does its job at a last-minute party, it sits patiently in the cupboard until taco night, and more often than not it surprises us with how decent it tastes. But, if you're looking to seriously improve your store-bought salsa game, there are ways to make store-bought salsa so much better — such as bringing roasted peppers into the mix. Roasted peppers bring a smoky sweetness that store-bought salsa just cannot replicate. Once you stir some in, you have a flavor that feels way closer to homemade salsa without you needing to bring out the blender.
Bell peppers are the obvious choice when it comes to roasting since they're easy to access and easy to roast, but more adventurous cooks can take it further. Roasted poblano peppers add a subtle earthiness, for example, while jalapeños can bring some serious heat to the dip. Additionally, whole-roasted mini peppers add some big bursts of caramelized sweetness if stirred into a pre-made jar. It's a really simple tweak to solve the "flatness" that some jars of salsa have. It gives an immediate sense of the salsa being layered with a slow build of flavors, as opposed to a single note that disappears after your first dip. Scroll through Chowhound's official ranking of the most popular store-bought salsas to find your favorite, then add this missing piece to take it to new levels.
How to roast and mix peppers into salsa
Pulling this off couldn't be easier; you just need a broiler, grill, or even the flame of a gas stove. Place the peppers close to the heat source until the skins have blackened, then place them in a bowl covered with a plate or plastic wrap to let the stream loosen the skin. Once it's loose, the skin should slip right off; what's left is all the tender, smoky flesh that just needs a rough chop. This addition brings more than just flavor, it also adds texture, giving the salsa a chunkier bite. Smooth jarred salsa is seriously upgraded with some extra texture while salsas that are already thick can lean into the new smoky-sweet flavors instead. Stir in the chopped up pepper directly or give it all a blitz for a smoother finish, depending on how you like it.
Chips may be the default for enjoying salsa, but when salsa tastes this good, you don't want limit yourself. Fold it through rice, swirl it into mac and cheese, or, if you want to get experimental in the best way, use salsa to upgrade sourdough. With one simple addition, your go-to jar at the store tastes like something fresh and made from scratch, every time.