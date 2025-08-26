Make Your BLT 10x Better With A Simple Bacon Grease Hack

A classic BLT is an easy way to enjoy a quick yet delicious lunch or dinner. While it's usually made with bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toast or soft bread (you decide), you can get creative with plenty of other flavor boosts like garlic mayo or smashed avocado. But to build an even richer flavor on this sandwich, toast the bread in your leftover bacon grease.

For ease, you can pop the bread in the toaster to let it crisp, but if you have a little extra time — and need to cook that bacon, anyway — reserve some grease in the pan for toasting the bread. Other alternatives include toasting it with butter or mayonnaise, but bacon grease adds a different layer of rich, salty flavor. If you're using standard white bread, don't oversaturate it; you only need a teaspoon or two of grease for two large bread slices. However, for a thicker or denser bread like ciabatta, you could use a little extra. If there's an abundance of grease in the pan, don't make the mistake of tossing it out — remove and save it for later.