We're always looking to elevate classic favorites; what's the point of life without a little curiosity to keep our taste buds guessing? Consider the viral Domino's pizza and the cucumber salad that keeps our electrolytes in check. While it has yet to be a trend everyone's hopping on, today's guinea pig is none other than classic lemonade. To give it a nice, surprising kick, adding Dijon mustard is the way to go. Sure, don't fix what isn't broken, but no one says anything about a makeover. This unexpected condiment proves it's more than a topping for hot dogs, and while it does its job perfectly there, it's more versatile than we thought.

When creating lemonade with Dijon mustard, the secret is in the ratio. You don't want a heavy drizzle of tangy spice mixed into your drink. A cup of lemonade should have 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard at most; better yet, try adding it bit by bit to see how much flavor you actually want and adjust according to your liking. Decorate your glass with a slice of lemon as a cherry on top and, as an extra tip, knowing how to use whole lemons for a low-waste lemonade lets you maximize your resources.