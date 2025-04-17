How To Use Whole Lemons For A Low-Waste Lemonade

Most of us add lemons to our shopping carts with plans to squeeze out their sour inner juices or to cut them up and use their slices as a brightening garnish. However we choose to use this essential citrus, it's rare for anyone to ingest all of it at once: rind, pith, and all. Contrary to popular belief, lemons can't actually clean your garbage disposal, but that doesn't mean you should throw away all that excess. Lemon peels have great nutritional value between their immune-boosting powers and high levels of antioxidants, so why shouldn't we add them to a recipe? To reap the nutritional benefits and flavors hidden inside of a whole lemon, here's how to use the full fruit for a low-waste lemonade.

Instead of juicing lemons to extract their inner liquid, making this low-waste lemonade calls for blending whole lemons with water and sugar, straining out the excess pulp, and pouring the final product into a glass and serving. To make it, simply about one cup of water for every lemon then add your sugar to taste.

That's all there is to this elevated lemonade in its basic form. Not only does this make for a low-waste treat, but it also takes less time and elbow grease than juicing lemons for a traditional lemonade and provides so many more health benefits too.